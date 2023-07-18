Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser & Wife Cynthia Daniel Share Glimpse Inside Family Life With Their 3 Kids

He may spend a lot of time on the Dutton ranch, but Cole Hauser's heart is in a sweet valley with his family.
Cynthia Daniel recently gave followers a glimpse into her and the Yellowstone star's family life, sharing an adorable photo with their three kids, sons Ryland, 18, and Colt, 14, and daughter, Steely Rose, 10. The picture featured the family of five, plus an adorable black lab, smiling in the middle of a field with a gorgeous background of trees and blue skies.
Alongside heart and prayer emojis, the Sweet Valley High alum captioned her July 8 post, "My everything."
The 47-year-old often shares major family moments on her social media, including a look at Ryland's high school graduation celebrations and his plans for next year.
Cynthia posted a tribute to her and Cole's high school graduate back in May, writing, "Congratulations to my incredible son @ryhauser. Dad and I are so proud of all your hard work and dedication. My heart is exploding with love for you honey and I'm so excited for your next adventures."
As to where that adventure may be? A subsequent post featuring Ryland in a purple TCU shirt shows the couple's oldest will be heading to Texas Christian University next year.
And of course, she's no stranger to showcasing her love for her husband of 17 years. In fact, she gushed over the 2 Fast 2 Furious actor in honor of his 48th birthday earlier this year.
"Happy Birthday my love!" Cynthia captioned her March post, which featured the couple cuddled up on a balcony in Rome. "My favorite place to be is in your arms."
And she also shared a moving message to Cole in October in which she reflected on their life together.
Under a photo of the two kissing and alongside two red hearts, she wrote, "Thank you @colehauser22 for always making time to nourish our relationship. I love you so much."
And keep reading for more celeb couples, past and present, you didn't know dated.