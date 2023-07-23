Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Angry Teen Mom Fans Have Shown Up to Her House

To borrow a bit of parlance from another MTV stalwart, Cheyenne Floyd has discovered what happens when people stop being polite and start getting far too real.
Because for the star of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (Wednesdays, 8 p.m.) her detractors don't just come for her in the comments of her Instagram posts. "I've had people show up to my house mad about things," she revealed in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I've had letters. I've had people calling my daughter's school."
And while those very over the top and not at all appropriate reactions "makes it really tough" for her to broach more serious topics like racial injustice on the show, she admitted, she intends to keep pushing forward.
"There's so much more love than hate," she explained, noting she's had so many people "who will message me like, 'I heard what you said. And I just want you to know I see you.' Or, 'I have a biracial child and I didn't know how to have that conversation. So thanks for having it so now I know how to have it with my child.' And it makes it worth it."
She also recalls the message her parents gave her when MTV first came calling in 2018.
Already a network vet with appearances on Are You the One? and The Challenge (where she met Cory Wharton, Ryder's dad), Cheyenne felt like she'd "just been given an opportunity to be on a platform that has such a broad audience," the 30-year-old explained. "And when I decided to join Teen Mom, my parents sat me down, and were like, 'Take advantage of this opportunity. Don't waste it. Show us in a positive light. Show how beautiful Black families can be, and talk about it.'"
So, yes, she's going to address, for example, feeling uncomfortable about spying more Confederate flags than Black people during the cast's getaway to Florida last season.
"I walk into a room, I find the exits, I see where my escape route is because I can see who's around me," she explained during a mid-trip phone call to her dad. "But, once again, the other girls, you don't notice it because you don't even have to look for it."
In moments like those, Cheyenne told E!, she finds herself gravitating to costar Maci Bookout.
"Maci and I have had so many talks with each other and I've learned so much about her and she's learned so much about me," she revealed. "We're breaking these walls. And I feel like we have such an open relationship where I can go to Maci and ask her something where maybe if I asked someone else they would get offended. And I think same thing for her to me. And knowing that, that's enough for me."
And, ultimately, noted Cheyenne, she's grateful to be able to show more than just her photogenic fam. "I really appreciate what the show has given me," she said, "and the platform that it's put me on to be able to have those uncomfortable conversations."
Though she's happy to show her beautiful family as well.
Set to mark her first anniversary with husband Zach Davis in September, "We just have a really strong foundation," she noted of their years-long friends-to-partners relationship.
While she credits their "strong village" of family members eager for them to succeed, at the end of the day, they just really enjoy being around one another. "The other day, I looked at my mom and I said, 'I really like him like, I really do,'" she shared. "And I feel like that's the best part. We were friends before and a huge part of our relationship is our friendship."
And now, she continued, "We're married. It's a good feeling."