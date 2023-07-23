Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Angry Teen Mom Fans Have Shown Up to Her House

Watch : Teen Mom's Maci & Cheyenne on Navigating Co-Parenting & Marriage

To borrow a bit of parlance from another MTV stalwart, Cheyenne Floyd has discovered what happens when people stop being polite and start getting far too real.

Because for the star of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (Wednesdays, 8 p.m.) her detractors don't just come for her in the comments of her Instagram posts. "I've had people show up to my house mad about things," she revealed in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I've had letters. I've had people calling my daughter's school."

And while those very over the top and not at all appropriate reactions "makes it really tough" for her to broach more serious topics like racial injustice on the show, she admitted, she intends to keep pushing forward.

"There's so much more love than hate," she explained, noting she's had so many people "who will message me like, 'I heard what you said. And I just want you to know I see you.' Or, 'I have a biracial child and I didn't know how to have that conversation. So thanks for having it so now I know how to have it with my child.' And it makes it worth it."