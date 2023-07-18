Kim Kardashian Reacts After TikToker Claims SKIMS Shapewear Saved Her Life

Watch : Kim Kardashian Spots a Mysterious Shadow in Her Selfie

Kim Kardashian's shapewear doubled as armor during a life-threatening moment. Bible.

To rewind a bit: TikToker Angelina Wiley recounted being shot four times on New Year's Eve in a video posted to her account earlier this year, explaining that the bodysuit she wore from Kim's line played a vital role in saving her life.

"The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a SKIMS shaping bodysuit," the 22-year-old said in her May 18 video. "It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out. I recommend it. I'm definitely gonna buy some more. I mean, I should wear it every day. It's like body armor for women."

The Kansas City native quipped, "Call it fate or Jesus, but imma call it Kim."

And in a follow-up TikTok posted July 15, Angelina shared yet another detail proving that her purchase would go above and beyond expectations, especially considering the timing.