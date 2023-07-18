Ricky Martin’s 14-Year-Old Twins Surprise Him on Stage in Rare Appearance

Watch : Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Announce Divorce

They might not be dancing in the rain, but you'll still never be the same after this video.

Ricky Martin's July 17 concert in Locarno, Switzerland, turned into a full-on family affair as his 14-year-old twin boys, Matteo and Valentino, joined him on stage for the first time. In the video shared by the singer, the twins can be seen coming up behind the 51-year-old and dancing, looking to hype up the crowd. For his part, the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer looks surprised but thrilled by the surprise appearance, laughing and smiling as he introduces his sons to the crowd, before continuing with his performance.

"What a beautiful surprise!" Ricky captioned his July 17 post, alongside a crying emoji. "When my twins jumped on stage with me for the first time in Locarno, Switzerland."

In addition to the twins, who were born in 2008 via surrogate, Ricky is also father to daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3, who he shares with his estranged husband Jwan Yosef. Earlier this month, the pair shared their intent to divorce after six years of marriage, citing their hope to maintain a "healthy family dynamic" as they "transform" their relationship.