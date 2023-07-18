Carlee Russell's Parents Confirm Police Are Searching for Her Abductor After Her Return Home

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

Carlee Russell's parents are detailing the emotional reunion they had with their daughter after she was found safe.

After her return home following her 48-hour disappearance, Russell's family is reflecting on seeing her again for the first time after she vanished on an Alabama highway on July 13 under harrowing circumstances.

"We tried to hug her as best we could, but I had to stand back because she was not in a good state," her mom Talitha Robinson-Russell told NBC News in a July 18 interview. "So, we had to stand back and let medical professionals work with her."

According to a press release shared by the Hoover Police Department, at around 9:34 p.m. on July 13, Russell called both 911 and a family member to report seeing a young child wandering alone on the interstate. However, when police arrived, they found Russell's car and some of her belongings—but no sign of the 25-year-old or any toddler. Authorities also confirmed did not receive any other calls involving a missing child.