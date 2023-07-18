Khloe Kardashian Films Baby Boy Tatum’s Milestone Ahead of First Birthday

At this rate, Khloe Kardashian is gonna have a hard time keeping up with her baby boy.
The Kardashians star shared a precious update on her son Tatum, posting a special video of the 11-month-old, crawling at home July 17. Khloe captured Tatum—who she welcomed via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson—racing around on the floor on her Instagram Story, while showing off his terracotta-colored clothing set and curly hairstyle.
In another photo, Khloe oohed and aahed over his mini Nike sneakers, writing "These shoes" with heart-eye emojis.
After keeping her son's name and photos private for a while, Khloe, 39, has started to give more glimpses into her world as a mom of two, just in time for Tatum's first birthday later this month.
It's been a different journey than raising her daughter True Thompson, 5, as Khloe explained on season three of The Kardashians.
"When you compare it, between True and him, it's a very different experience," Khloe said in the June 8 episode. "Like, the connection."
She explained, "Like with True, it took me a couple days to be like, 'OK, this is my daughter,' and I was super into it—but just days... But with him, it's taken me, like, months. I love him and I love kids, but I definitely still don't have that complete bond. But you know, so many say it takes time."
As for her relationship with Tristan? Following his paternity lawsuit in 2021, Khloe has closed the door on a romantic relationship—but is continuing to co-parent for the sake of their kids and her own wellbeing.
"I forgive Tristan for me, because I've got to let that s--t go," she said on the July 13 episode. "I need to for myself. I can't move on with my life if I'm holding onto this bulls--t."
The Good American founder added that she's "totally fine" with the NBA player and doesn't have the "energy" for any drama.
