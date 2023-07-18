Khloe Kardashian Films Baby Boy Tatum’s Milestone Ahead of First Birthday

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Upset Over News Kourtney & Scott Disick Are Expecting

At this rate, Khloe Kardashian is gonna have a hard time keeping up with her baby boy.

The Kardashians star shared a precious update on her son Tatum, posting a special video of the 11-month-old, crawling at home July 17. Khloe captured Tatum—who she welcomed via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson—racing around on the floor on her Instagram Story, while showing off his terracotta-colored clothing set and curly hairstyle.

In another photo, Khloe oohed and aahed over his mini Nike sneakers, writing "These shoes" with heart-eye emojis.

After keeping her son's name and photos private for a while, Khloe, 39, has started to give more glimpses into her world as a mom of two, just in time for Tatum's first birthday later this month.

It's been a different journey than raising her daughter True Thompson, 5, as Khloe explained on season three of The Kardashians.

"When you compare it, between True and him, it's a very different experience," Khloe said in the June 8 episode. "Like, the connection."