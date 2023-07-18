Khloe Kardashian Films Baby Boy Tatum’s Milestone Ahead of First Birthday

Khloe Kardashian shared how her and Tristan Thompson's growing baby boy Tatum is hitting a new milestone, as he’s seen crawling at home in an adorable video.

Jul 18, 2023
Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Upset Over News Kourtney & Scott Disick Are Expecting

At this rate, Khloe Kardashian is gonna have a hard time keeping up with her baby boy. 

The Kardashians star shared a precious update on her son Tatum, posting a special video of the 11-month-old, crawling at home July 17. Khloe captured Tatum—who she welcomed via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson—racing around on the floor on her Instagram Story, while showing off his terracotta-colored clothing set and curly hairstyle.

In another photo, Khloe oohed and aahed over his mini Nike sneakers, writing "These shoes" with heart-eye emojis. 

After keeping her son's name and photos private for a while, Khloe, 39, has started to give more glimpses into her world as a mom of two, just in time for Tatum's first birthday later this month.

It's been a different journey than raising her daughter True Thompson, 5, as Khloe explained on season three of The Kardashians.

"When you compare it, between True and him, it's a very different experience," Khloe said in the June 8 episode. "Like, the connection."

photos
A History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

She explained, "Like with True, it took me a couple days to be like, 'OK, this is my daughter,' and I was super into it—but just days... But with him, it's taken me, like, months. I love him and I love kids, but I definitely still don't have that complete bond. But you know, so many say it takes time."

As for her relationship with Tristan? Following his paternity lawsuit in 2021, Khloe has closed the door on a romantic relationship—but is continuing to co-parent for the sake of their kids and her own wellbeing.

"I forgive Tristan for me, because I've got to let that s--t go," she said on the July 13 episode. "I need to for myself. I can't move on with my life if I'm holding onto this bulls--t." 

Hulu

The Good American founder added that she's "totally fine" with the NBA player and doesn't have the "energy" for any drama.

To see more photos of Khloe and Tristan bonding with their kids, keep reading.

Hulu
Welcome to the World

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Hulu
Doting Mom

Khloe brushed Tatum's hair during a sweet moment on The Kardashians.

Hulu
Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy also spent some quality time with Kris Jenner, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True Thompson carried her little brother in her arms.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Instagram
Mini Milestone

Khloe shared a video of Tatum crawling in July 2023 ahead of his first birthday.

Instagram
Happy 4th!

Khloe's baby boy Tatum was in full summer mode for the Fourth of July 2023.

Hulu
Baby Boy

Tatum made a brief appearance on the July 13 episode of The Kardashians.

Instagram
Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Instagram
Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

Instagram
All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

