Ariana Grande Gives Glimpse Into Life in London After Dalton Gomez Breakup

Amid news of Ariana Grande's breakup with husband Dalton Gomez, the singer shared photos from her time in London—including catching the Wimbledon finals with Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.

Ariana Grande is breaking free in London.

The singer—who has been has been living across the pond as she films the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked—shared a glimpse into her life in England on July 17, the same day news broke that she and husband Dalton Gomez had called it quits after two years of marriage.

As seen on Instagram, Ariana spent her Sunday hitting up the Wimbledon finals with her co-star Jonathan Bailey. One photo showed the pair sitting in the back of a car—with the 30-year-old donning a white Wimbledon cap—while Jonathan, 35, was pictured smiling outside the tennis stadium in another snapshot.

Ariana also posted a video of her shenanigans with the actor, who was clad head-to-toe in tan as he overdramatically trotted around an empty street.

"Be careful," she giggled offscreen to her castmate. "You look so chic."

Neither the Grammy winner or Dalton, 27, have publicly addressed their split, though Ariana was spotted without her wedding ring when she attended Wimbledon. The "Thank U, Next" artist was photographed sitting between Bailey and actor Andrew Garfield as they watched Spain's Carlos Alcaraz beat Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's singles championship match.

Ariana was first linked to Dalton in March 2020, but the pair didn't confirm their relationship until two months later—when they appeared in the music video for her and Justin Bieber's duet "Stuck With U."

 

Instagram

"They run in the same circle," a source close to Ariana told E! News at the time, which was during the COVID-19 pandemic. "He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one-on-one time at home." 

The couple got engaged in December 2020, before tying the knot five months later in a private ceremony held at Ariana's home in Montecito, Calif.

In May, Ariana marked their second wedding anniversary with a black-and-white photo from the nuptials, writing on her Instagram Story, "2 (3.5 together!!!)."

She added at the time, "I love him so."

To see more of Ariana's life after breakup, keep reading.

Thank U, Next

Ariana Grande gave a glimpse into her life in London in an Instagram gallery on July 17, the same day news broke that she split with husband Dalton Gomez.

OOTD

Ariana shared a cute selfie from her day at Wimbledon 2023, showing off her outfit by Ralph Lauren with Tiffany & Co. glasses.

A Wicked Duo

She also posed in the car with Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey, who joined her at the tennis match.

Ray of Sunshine

She photographed her friend—who plays Fiyero opposite her Glinda—as he enjoyed the view from Wimbledon.

No Ruby Slippers Here

The singer tagged Jonathan in this cryptic pic of his loafers, a long way from Oz.

One Chapter Closes

Ari captured a radiant sunset that marked the end of her day.

