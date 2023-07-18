Ariana Grande Gives Glimpse Into Life in London After Dalton Gomez Breakup

Watch : Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

Ariana Grande is breaking free in London.

The singer—who has been has been living across the pond as she films the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked—shared a glimpse into her life in England on July 17, the same day news broke that she and husband Dalton Gomez had called it quits after two years of marriage.

As seen on Instagram, Ariana spent her Sunday hitting up the Wimbledon finals with her co-star Jonathan Bailey. One photo showed the pair sitting in the back of a car—with the 30-year-old donning a white Wimbledon cap—while Jonathan, 35, was pictured smiling outside the tennis stadium in another snapshot.

Ariana also posted a video of her shenanigans with the actor, who was clad head-to-toe in tan as he overdramatically trotted around an empty street.

"Be careful," she giggled offscreen to her castmate. "You look so chic."

Neither the Grammy winner or Dalton, 27, have publicly addressed their split, though Ariana was spotted without her wedding ring when she attended Wimbledon. The "Thank U, Next" artist was photographed sitting between Bailey and actor Andrew Garfield as they watched Spain's Carlos Alcaraz beat Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's singles championship match.