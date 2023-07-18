Ariana Grande Gives Glimpse Into Life in London After Dalton Gomez Breakup

Ariana Grande is breaking free in London.
The singer—who has been has been living across the pond as she films the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked—shared a glimpse into her life in England on July 17, the same day news broke that she and husband Dalton Gomez had called it quits after two years of marriage.
As seen on Instagram, Ariana spent her Sunday hitting up the Wimbledon finals with her co-star Jonathan Bailey. One photo showed the pair sitting in the back of a car—with the 30-year-old donning a white Wimbledon cap—while Jonathan, 35, was pictured smiling outside the tennis stadium in another snapshot.
Ariana also posted a video of her shenanigans with the actor, who was clad head-to-toe in tan as he overdramatically trotted around an empty street.
"Be careful," she giggled offscreen to her castmate. "You look so chic."
Neither the Grammy winner or Dalton, 27, have publicly addressed their split, though Ariana was spotted without her wedding ring when she attended Wimbledon. The "Thank U, Next" artist was photographed sitting between Bailey and actor Andrew Garfield as they watched Spain's Carlos Alcaraz beat Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's singles championship match.
Ariana was first linked to Dalton in March 2020, but the pair didn't confirm their relationship until two months later—when they appeared in the music video for her and Justin Bieber's duet "Stuck With U."
"They run in the same circle," a source close to Ariana told E! News at the time, which was during the COVID-19 pandemic. "He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one-on-one time at home."
The couple got engaged in December 2020, before tying the knot five months later in a private ceremony held at Ariana's home in Montecito, Calif.
In May, Ariana marked their second wedding anniversary with a black-and-white photo from the nuptials, writing on her Instagram Story, "2 (3.5 together!!!)."
She added at the time, "I love him so."
