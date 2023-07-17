Harry Styles’ 7 New Wax Figures Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Watch : See Rihanna's New Met Gala-Themed Wax Figure

There's a fine line between Harry Styles and his brand-new wax lookalikes.

Waxwork museum Madame Tussauds recently unveiled seven new figures of the "Watermelon Sugar" artist, all of which were crafted after his colorful performance costumes and red carpet appearances from past years.

Four of the seven wax figures took direct inspiration from Harry's Love on Tour concert series, which saw the singer globetrot around the world in feather boas and sequins.

The museum's Singapore spot will feature Harry donning a blue-and-yellow outfit, complete with strawberry embellishments and gemstones, from the Glasgow leg of Love on Tour. Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds Sydney's wax sculpture captures the singer waving to the crowd in a pink-themed outfit from his San Jose concert.

In addition to Love on Tour, the figures were also modeled after Harry's headlining performance at 2022 Coachella, where he stepped out in a rainbow sequined jumpsuit that bared part of his chest.