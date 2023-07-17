Harry Styles’ 7 New Wax Figures Will Have You Doing a Double Take

There's a fine line between Harry Styles and his brand-new wax lookalikes.
Waxwork museum Madame Tussauds recently unveiled seven new figures of the "Watermelon Sugar" artist, all of which were crafted after his colorful performance costumes and red carpet appearances from past years.
Four of the seven wax figures took direct inspiration from Harry's Love on Tour concert series, which saw the singer globetrot around the world in feather boas and sequins.
The museum's Singapore spot will feature Harry donning a blue-and-yellow outfit, complete with strawberry embellishments and gemstones, from the Glasgow leg of Love on Tour. Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds Sydney's wax sculpture captures the singer waving to the crowd in a pink-themed outfit from his San Jose concert.
In addition to Love on Tour, the figures were also modeled after Harry's headlining performance at 2022 Coachella, where he stepped out in a rainbow sequined jumpsuit that bared part of his chest.
But what makes Madame Tussauds' London figure beautiful? It celebrates Harry's foray in acting, portraying the One Direction alum in the green Gucci suit he wore for the September 2022 premiere of My Policeman at the Toronto International Film Festival.
"Harry is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, from filling stadiums worldwide with his sell out tours to being a fashion influencer, there is no denying he has left a timeless mark on popular culture," Global Brand Director Madame Tussauds Angela Jobson said in a news release. "When the opportunity came up, there was no hesitation. We jumped at the chance to add the Grammy award-winning superstar to our collection, and we cannot wait for fans to see him at any one of the seven venues worldwide."
