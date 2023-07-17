Jamie Lee Curtis Has the Ultimate Response to Lindsay Lohan Giving Birth to Her First Baby

Jamie Lee Curtis definitely can't chill for a sec over this news.
The Halloween star took to Instagram to congratulate her Freaky Friday co-star Lindsay Lohan after she and husband Bader Shammas welcomed their first child together, a boy boy named Luai.
Jamie, who played Lindsay's strict mom in the 2003 remake of Freaky Friday, wrote, "MAGIC MONDAY!" alongside a picture of the pair hugging and one of them in the angsty teen movie.
"My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother," the 64-year-old continued, "Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!"
A rep for Lindsay confirmed the totally fetch news July 17, telling E! News, "The family is over the moon in love."
And as the Mean Girls star sets down the road of her own parent trap journey, she'll have the sound advice she received from Jamie on balancing work and motherhood to keep in mind.
"I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently," the 37-year-old told Allure last month, "and she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"
Back in March, Lindsay shared her pregnancy news on Instagram, writing alongside a baby onesie, "We are blessed and excited!" Since then, the Get a Clue actress has taken fans along on her journey to motherhood, including sharing sweet snaps from her tropical babymoon with Bader, her New York City baby shower and inside her beachy nursery.
But while Lindsay—who confirmed her marriage in July 2022—has largely kept her and the financier's three-year relationship out of the spotlight, she can't help but gush over her husband from time to time.
"Happy Birthday to my love, my light, my everything!" she wrote alongside a pair of pics with her husband in June 2023. "Words cannot express my love for you. Always always, forever and ever!"
As for how she prepared for their new role as parents? Keep reading to see photos of her pregnancy journey.