Jamie Lee Curtis Has the Ultimate Response to Lindsay Lohan Giving Birth to Her First Baby

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Bader Shammas

Jamie Lee Curtis definitely can't chill for a sec over this news.

The Halloween star took to Instagram to congratulate her Freaky Friday co-star Lindsay Lohan after she and husband Bader Shammas welcomed their first child together, a boy boy named Luai.

Jamie, who played Lindsay's strict mom in the 2003 remake of Freaky Friday, wrote, "MAGIC MONDAY!" alongside a picture of the pair hugging and one of them in the angsty teen movie.

"My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother," the 64-year-old continued, "Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!"

A rep for Lindsay confirmed the totally fetch news July 17, telling E! News, "The family is over the moon in love."

And as the Mean Girls star sets down the road of her own parent trap journey, she'll have the sound advice she received from Jamie on balancing work and motherhood to keep in mind.

"I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently," the 37-year-old told Allure last month, "and she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"