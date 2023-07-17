Jamie Lee Curtis Has the Ultimate Response to Lindsay Lohan Giving Birth to Her First Baby

Jamie Lee Curtis congratulated co-star Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas after the couple welcomed their first baby together. Read on to see Jamie freak out in the best way.

Watch: Lindsay Lohan Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Bader Shammas

Jamie Lee Curtis definitely can't chill for a sec over this news.

The Halloween star took to Instagram to congratulate her Freaky Friday co-star Lindsay Lohan after she and husband Bader Shammas welcomed their first child together, a boy boy named Luai.

Jamie, who played Lindsay's strict mom in the 2003 remake of Freaky Friday, wrote, "MAGIC MONDAY!" alongside a picture of the pair hugging and one of them in the angsty teen movie.

"My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother," the 64-year-old continued, "Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!"

A rep for Lindsay confirmed the totally fetch news July 17, telling E! News, "The family is over the moon in love."

And as the Mean Girls star sets down the road of her own parent trap journey, she'll have the sound advice she received from Jamie on balancing work and motherhood to keep in mind.

"I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently," the 37-year-old told Allure last month, "and she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"

photos
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas: Romance Rewind

Back in March, Lindsay shared her pregnancy news on Instagram, writing alongside a baby onesie, "We are blessed and excited!" Since then, the Get a Clue actress has taken fans along on her journey to motherhood, including sharing sweet snaps from her tropical babymoon with Bader, her New York City baby shower and inside her beachy nursery.

But while Lindsay—who confirmed her marriage in July 2022—has largely kept her and the financier's three-year relationship out of the spotlight, she can't help but gush over her husband from time to time.

 

Ron Batzdorff/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

"Happy Birthday to my love, my light, my everything!" she wrote alongside a pair of pics with her husband in June 2023. "Words cannot express my love for you. Always always, forever and ever!"

As for how she prepared for their new role as parents? Keep reading to see photos of her pregnancy journey.

Nestig
Vision in White

Lindsay Lohan gave a look inside her baby nursery on July 12, sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump while posing in the ocean-inspired space.

Nestig
Nesting Done Right

She designed a product collection with Nestig that was inspired by the beach, creating what she called a "peaceful and playful" aesthetic.

Nestig
Welcome to Her Crib

"I loved working with @nestigbaby to create my dream nursery," Lindsay added. "Everything is handmade and perfect for any little one in your life!"

Instagram / Lindsay Lohan
Birthday Selfie

On her 37th birthday on June 2, 2023, the pregnant star shared this selfie, writing, "Thank you so much for all of the wonderful Birthday Wishes! Feeling blessed!

Instagram
Oh Baby!

She celebrated her baby-on-the-way at an intimate gathering with friends and family in April 2023.

Instagram
Bumpin' Beauty

At the baby shower, Lindsay's younger sister Aliana Lohan craddled the actress' bump.

Instagram
Fringed Fun

Lindsay showed off her growing belly in an orange fringed number.

Instagram
Stylish Mom-to-Be

The Mean Girls alum was clad in white as she was fêted by friends.

Instagram
Green Queen

The expectant star snapped a mirror selfie in a knitted green maxi dress.

Instagram
Babymoon

Lindsay shared photos from a beach vacation she went on with husband Bader Shammas in a May 25 Instagram post.

