Throw the Best Pool Party of the Summer with These Essentials: Floats, Games, Music, & More

What's more "summer" than a classic pool party? Splashing around in the water with friends, eating fun snacks all day, lounging out in the summer sun. What more can you ask for?
If you're hosting a pool party this summer, we've got 21 must-haves to make your party the best time for your guests and yourself. Throwing any kind of party is a challenge in and of itself, but a pool party specifically is a whole other beast. You have to make sure everyone is cool, comfy, hydrated, sunscreen-ed up, and having fun all at once.
Not to worry, this list has got you covered from pool floaties to coolers to sunglasses to speakers. With these essentials, you can throw the best pool party of the season with ease. Read on for our picks.
Supergoop! PLAY SPF 50 Antioxidant Body Mist
Probably the most important thing on this list is sunscreen! You should be wearing SPF everyday, but when you are going to be out under the sun the whole day, then it's a non-negotiable. Supergoop! has strong, reef-friendly sunscreen like this spray that is "perfect for active days" with 50 SPF.
iShyan Inflatable Drink Holder Pack
These are like the classic tube floats, but for your drink! With these drink floaties, you never have to part with your drink when you jump into the pool. In this pack, you get 15 floaties in 15 fun designs.
Shade & ShoreWomen's Asymmetrical Twisted Straps Longline Bikini Top
Of course, you have to rock a cute swimsuit at a pool party. Target is having a buy 1 get 1 free on select styles like this one-shoulder bikini top with a tie back and the matching bottoms.
ERKEI SEHN Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Every pool party needs music. This speaker is wireless, equipped with bluetooth, and waterproof so you can enjoy your summer playlist without any stress.
POPPI Sparkling Prebiotic Soda Pack
If you don't want to offer your guests super sugary soda, then get this Poppi pack. Poppi is a prebiotic soda that has less than 5g of sugar and 25 calories which is great for when you are already going to be snacking a lot throughout the day.
Sun Squad XL Jacquard Reef Beach Towel
Don't forget a towel! Beach towels are way better for pool parties than normal bath towels because they're larger and absorb more water. This towel also has a fun ocean-inspired pattern!
Sewanta Inflatable Pool Floats
Obviously, no pool party is complete without some fun pool floats. This one is perfect for lounging with an armrest, backrest, and cup holder. You get two of these for only $33.
Certified International Talavera 3 Piece Set
Serve in style with this three piece hostess set that includes a chip and dip platter, a three-section tray, and a rectangular platter made with durable melamine.
Hiearcool Waterproof Phone Pouch
If you want to take fun photos in the water or keep your phone close by while you swim around, you need these waterproof phone pouches.
Outdoor Glass Beverage Dispenser
Step up your beverage game with this drink dispenser. Serve all kinds of punches, mocktails, concoctions, and the like with ease. It even comes with two chalkboard labels.
GoPong Pool Lounge Beer Pong
Have even more fun in the pool with this beer pong float. It is six feet long and has cup holders on each side for a full ten cup game. It also doubles as a normal lounging floaty.
Crochet Mini Cover-Up Dress
When you're done splashing around in the pool, you need a cover-up instead of fussing with a towel to wrap around yourself. This crochet cover-up dress from Cupshe lets you move around with ease and style.
Bricktown Supply Co. Silicone Soda Can Lids
Grab these silicone soda can covers to keep drinks from spilling and making a mess or to keep dirt, bugs, and the like out of your beverage.
Women's Brynn Flip Flop Sandals
Grab a few of these $4 flip flops to have on hand for yourself and your guests throughout the day.
Bungalow Rose Melamine Dinnerware Set
Any summertime backyard event requires a fun outdoor dinnerware set like this one by Bungalow Rose. You get four dinner plates, four salad plates, and four bowls.
BELLOCHIDDO Inflatable Volleyball Set
For some fun pool games that everyone can play, get this inflatable set that comes with a volleyball net and basketball hoop.
Frito-Lay Fun Times Mix Variety Pack
When you're at a pool party, you need a great selection of snacks. This variety pack of 40 bags has six kinds of chips, pretzels, and popcorn for all your guests' preferences.
Cupshe Speckled Print One-Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit
Here's another swimsuit option from Cupshe that's a little more family-friendly but still super cute with the trendy silhouette and side cutout.
Coleman Chiller Series 48qt Insulated Portable Cooler
Keep your beverages nice and cool while you're outside with this Coleman portable cooler that has a 48 quart capacity and can hold ice for up to three days.
Women's Tortoise Shell Print Plastic Round Sunglasses
As you lounge around the poolside, you need a good pair of sunglasses to protect your eyes. This pair is made of recycled material and has UV protection. It has a classic tortoise shell look to match any outfit.
Simply Genius Pop Up Mesh Food Cover
When your food is laying around all day, keep your food fresh and protected with these mesh tent covers.
