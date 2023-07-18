Dylan Sprouse Marries Barbara Palvin After 5 Years Together

Dylan Sprouse's suite life just got extra sweeter.
The Disney alum reportedly married his girlfriend of over five years Barbara Palvin during a wedding in Hungary, according to the local outlet Bors Online, which published photos of Barbara in a white wedding dress and veil on July 15.
Ari Fournier—the girlfriend of Dylan's twin brother Cole Sprouse—seemingly marked the occasion by posting glimpses into their Hungary visit on her Instagram Stories, including snippets of her stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Budapest.
E! News has reached out to reps for Barbara and Dylan but hasn't received a comment.
The pair publicly shared their engagement news in June, noting in a joint interview that the After We Collided star actually got down on one knee in September 2022.
"I knew we were building this story up," she told V Magazine in June. "So, I'm very happy that we ended up doing it our way."
As for wedding planning, the Victoria's Secret model revealed that she was "really not nervous about getting married." In fact, Barbara admitted it was the engagement that "stressed me more than the wedding."
"I mean, a man has time to prepare for the proposal—Dylan kept the ring for seven months before he asked the question—but for me, it was right then and there," she recalled. "I knew since we started dating that I want to marry him, but it's a big decision."
What's more, the 29-year-old revealed that their Hungary wedding location was a non-negotiable from the get-go.
"I'm excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to," Barbara continued. "I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way. I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me."
The couple's love story traces back to 2018, when the pair began chatting about possibly hanging out in New York or China. By September 2018, they had made their relationship Instagram and red carpet official at a New York Fashion Week party.
But outside of public events, the couple have built a deep bond over casual indoor date nights—video games and Naruto included.
"Honestly, we're pretty low-key," Dylan, 30, told E! News in 2019. "We like watching anime and chilling inside and eating ice cream together. That's kind of our thing."