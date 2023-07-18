Watch : Dylan Sprouse Marries Barbara Palvin After 5 Years Together

Dylan Sprouse's suite life just got extra sweeter.

The Disney alum reportedly married his girlfriend of over five years Barbara Palvin during a wedding in Hungary, according to the local outlet Bors Online, which published photos of Barbara in a white wedding dress and veil on July 15.

Ari Fournier—the girlfriend of Dylan's twin brother Cole Sprouse—seemingly marked the occasion by posting glimpses into their Hungary visit on her Instagram Stories, including snippets of her stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Budapest.

E! News has reached out to reps for Barbara and Dylan but hasn't received a comment.

The pair publicly shared their engagement news in June, noting in a joint interview that the After We Collided star actually got down on one knee in September 2022.

"I knew we were building this story up," she told V Magazine in June. "So, I'm very happy that we ended up doing it our way."