See the Photos of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Surprise Reunion After Scandal

Rise and shine—because it looks like Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have buried the hatchet.
Four years Jordyn admitted to kissing Tristan Thompson while he was in a relationship with Kylie's older sister Khloe Kardashian—causing a fallout between the pair—the former BFFs broke bread (or fish, perhaps) as they stepped out for dinner at West Hollywood's Sushi Park on July 15.
For the outing, the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned a one-shoulder, black-and-white crop top with black pants and Prada sunglasses. Meanwhile, her dinner companion rocked a colorful dress from her Woods by Jordyn clothing line, a gold choker and a blue Birkin bag.
Neither have publicly spoken out about the reunion, though Jordyn did share photos of the outfit she wore to their girls' night out in a July 16 Instagram post. The 25-year-old simply wrote in the caption, "unreleased @woodsbyjordyn."
Kylie, also 25, was practically inseparable from Jordyn until February 2019, when news spread that the fashion designer had an intimate encounter with Tristan during a house party.
Though Tristan initially denied the cheating allegations, Jordyn confessed to sharing a kiss with the basketball player. "I shouldn't even have been there," she said in a March 2019 appearance on Red Table Talk, explaining that the two only kissed and she was drunk at the time. "Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. Never once did we leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom. We're all in plain sight."
And while Jordyn was adamant that she was "no homewrecker," she admitted she "wasn't honest about the actions that had taken place" when recounting the incident to Kylie and Khloe, who broke up with Tristan after the scandal.
"I know I'm not the reason that Khloe and Tristan are not together," Jordyn said. "Now this situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him and I understand that but I know I'm not the reason."
At the time, Khloe—who now shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 11 months, with Tristan—accused Jordyn of lying, writing in a since-deleted tweet, "BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"
However, the Good American co-founder's anger toward Jordyn subsided in the following years. By 2021, she shared during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion show, "I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties."
As for Kylie? "When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends," she said of Jordyn on the same episode. "It was kind of an overnight thing, and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me."
