See the Photos of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Surprise Reunion After Scandal

Rise and shine—because it looks like Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have buried the hatchet.

Four years Jordyn admitted to kissing Tristan Thompson while he was in a relationship with Kylie's older sister Khloe Kardashian—causing a fallout between the pair—the former BFFs broke bread (or fish, perhaps) as they stepped out for dinner at West Hollywood's Sushi Park on July 15.

For the outing, the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned a one-shoulder, black-and-white crop top with black pants and Prada sunglasses. Meanwhile, her dinner companion rocked a colorful dress from her Woods by Jordyn clothing line, a gold choker and a blue Birkin bag.

Neither have publicly spoken out about the reunion, though Jordyn did share photos of the outfit she wore to their girls' night out in a July 16 Instagram post. The 25-year-old simply wrote in the caption, "unreleased @woodsbyjordyn."

Kylie, also 25, was practically inseparable from Jordyn until February 2019, when news spread that the fashion designer had an intimate encounter with Tristan during a house party.