See the Photos of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Surprise Reunion After Scandal

Jordyn Woods stepped out with former BFF Kylie Jenner more than four years after admitted to kissing Khloe Kardashian's now-ex Tristan Thompson. See photos of their surprise reunion.

By Gabrielle Chung Jul 17, 2023 10:53 PMTags
SightingsKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerCelebritiesJordyn Woods
Watch: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Reunion: See the Pics!

Rise and shine—because it looks like Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have buried the hatchet.

Four years Jordyn admitted to kissing Tristan Thompson while he was in a relationship with Kylie's older sister Khloe Kardashian—causing a fallout between the pair—the former BFFs broke bread (or fish, perhaps) as they stepped out for dinner at West Hollywood's Sushi Park on July 15.

For the outing, the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned a one-shoulder, black-and-white crop top with black pants and Prada sunglasses. Meanwhile, her dinner companion rocked a colorful dress from her Woods by Jordyn clothing line, a gold choker and a blue Birkin bag.

Neither have publicly spoken out about the reunion, though Jordyn did share photos of the outfit she wore to their girls' night out in a July 16 Instagram post. The 25-year-old simply wrote in the caption, "unreleased @woodsbyjordyn." 

Kylie, also 25, was practically inseparable from Jordyn until February 2019, when news spread that the fashion designer had an intimate encounter with Tristan during a house party. 

photos
Kylie Jenner Through The Years

Though Tristan initially denied the cheating allegations, Jordyn confessed to sharing a kiss with the basketball player. "I shouldn't even have been there," she said in a March 2019 appearance on Red Table Talk, explaining that the two only kissed and she was drunk at the time. "Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. Never once did we leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom. We're all in plain sight."

 

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Break Up After 7 Years of Marriage

2

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

3
Breaking

Lindsay Lohan Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Bader Shammas

And while Jordyn was adamant that she was "no homewrecker," she admitted she "wasn't honest about the actions that had taken place" when recounting the incident to Kylie and Khloe, who broke up with Tristan after the scandal.

"I know I'm not the reason that Khloe and Tristan are not together," Jordyn said. "Now this situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him and I understand that but I know I'm not the reason."

At the time, Khloe—who now shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 11 months, with Tristan—accused Jordyn of lying, writing in a since-deleted tweet, "BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

However, the Good American co-founder's anger toward Jordyn subsided in the following years. By 2021, she shared during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion show, "I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties."

As for Kylie? "When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends," she said of Jordyn on the same episode. "It was kind of an overnight thing, and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me."

For more details on Kylie and Jordyn's friendship, keep reading.

Instagram
From Day 1

Kylie and Jordyn began their friendship around 2012 and were almost inseparable. In 2019, they broke contact after it was revealed Jordyn had had an intimate encounter with Tristan Thompson while he was in a relationship with Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian. In July 2023, Kylie and Jordyn were photographed at dinner together in Los Angeles, marking their first public reunion since the cheating scandal broke.

Let's look back at their friendship over the years:

"Get you a best friend that looks at you like this," Jordyn once wrote alongside this Kodak moment between her and Kylie.

Michael Stewart/WireImage
Daring in Denim

The duo sits front row during Jonathan Simkhai's New York Fashion Week runway show in 2016. 

Instagram
Always & Forever

"Twin Souls," the model shared on social media in 2016.

Instagram
Behind-the-Scenes

Jordyn and Kylie snap a selfie a few years back, writing on social media at the time, "When bae surprises you on set."

Instagram
Three Amigas

"They're sisters at this point," Jordyn captioned this photo of her, Kylie and Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Jordyn Woods/Instagram
Flaunt What You Got

Hot Mamas! Kylie and Jordyn pause for an impromptu photo shoot in a pair of equally as daring bikinis. 

Jordyn Woods/Instagram
Mad Love

"Reposting because whether we like it or not we're stuck together forever," Jordyn captioned this snapshot of the pair in 2017.

Jordyn Woods/Instagram
Another Day, Another Selfie

The girls collab on additions to Kylie's merch line in 2017.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashionistas

The besties that travel together, stay together! Kylie and Jordyn are pictured here attending Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show in 2018. 

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner
Prom Queens

The E! reality star and model board a private jet in 2017 to surprise a lucky fan before his high school prom. 

NGRE / BACKGRID
Twinning

Kylie and Jordyn coordinate their sporty chic ensembles while arriving arm-in-arm to Tristan Thompson's 27th birthday party in March 2018.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SECNDNTURE
Supporting Each Other's Dreams

Kylie supports her BFF at the launch event of her activewear line, SECNDNTURE, in 2018. 

Instagram
Good Ol' Days

"We've traveled lives together," the cosmetics mogul gushed on Instagram in 2018. 

Instagram
Out on the Town

Kylie and Jordyn ring in 2019 by each other's side.

Instagram
Time to Get Away

The besties enjoy a tropical vacation with Kylie's little girl, Stormi Webster, in anticipation of her 1st birthday in Feb. 2019. 

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Break Up After 7 Years of Marriage

2

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

3
Breaking

Lindsay Lohan Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Bader Shammas

4

Meet the Golden Bachelor, 71-Year-Old Gerry Turner

5

Carlee Russell Found: Untangling Case of Alabama Woman Who Disappeared