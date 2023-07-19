Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy and Colin Slam Each Other & Reveal OMG Details From Messy Breakup

Watch : Daisy Kelliher Teases Below Deck Romance With Colin on Season 4

Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae's budding boatmance has officially capsized—for good.

During the final episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht's season four reunion on July 18, the Bravo stars revealed that their romantic relationship crashed and burned weeks after disembarking the Parsifal III last year.

"We explored something together," Colin admitted to host Andy Cohen, adding that he and Daisy met up during multiple trips to New York, Mexico and the Newport Boat Show in Rhode Island. "Then it kind of turned a little toxic I'd say and I ended things around December last year."

As for why things went south, Daisy—whose flirtation with costar Gary King caused drama during her budding romance with the chief engineer—claimed Colin had another woman on the side.

"We return to the boat and I find out he's sleeping with someone he's working with," she explained. "So, I immediately retreat, I put up all of my walls. This is nothing that gets shown, nothing that's aired. And I become very defensive. Colin made me feel incredibly guilty about the Gary thing. That didn't just happen on season, that happened throughout the year."