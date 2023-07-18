Save Up to 97% On Tarte Cosmetics: Get $252 Worth of Eyeshadow for $28 and More Deals on Viral Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Tarte Cosmetics is just one of those makeup brands I can always count on for a look that enhances my natural features and products with ingredients I feel good about using. I always make sure to stock up on beauty products from Tarte, especially when there's a sale. To be honest, I like way too many of their products to pay full price every single time I shop.
Right now, there are so many major Tarte Cosmetics deals, with discounts up to 97% off, depending on what you buy. My pro shopping tip: check out the bundles because they're already discounted, which means you get an even better deal! You can get $252 worth of eyeshadow for just $28. Get a $90 cheek palette for only $20. Don't miss this $157 makeup bundle that you can score for just $27. For everything else, use the promo code FAM30 to get a 30% discount.
It's the perfect time to try these TikTok-loved favorites: Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer, Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour, and Tarte Blush Tape Liquid Blush. Plus, there is FREE SHIPPING.
Refresh your makeup drawer, stock up on your favorites, and shop these can't-miss deals from Tarte Cosmetics.
Tarte Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe
You'll be all set with eyeshadow for months when you buy this duo. Get two, limited edition, XL size eyeshadow palettes featuring 36 new shades. The gilded palette has warm bronze, gold, dusty rose, and merlot shades. Another has taupe, moss, navy, and plum eyeshadows. These shadows are formulated with Amazonian clay for better, longer wear that looks fresh for up to 12 hours, per the brand.
A shopper raved, "I think it's all I will need forever! I'm so happy with the matte and shimmery color combo you gave in these two palettes. Worth every penny! A great deal!"
Tarte Precious Gems Amazonian Clay Cheek Palette
This set includes a bronzer and five blushes— 4 matte and 1 with a luminous finish. These silky soft powders glide on smoothly for easy-to-build coverage without harsh lines or clown-looking cheeks. These formulas are waterproof with 12 hours of wear.
A shopper insisted, "You need this palette! I absolutely LOVE this blush palette! It has the perfect shades, consistency, and gives such a beautiful flushed look. This is a staple for anyone who loves blush."
Tarte Modern Mosaic Palette Wardrobe
Create dazzling looks with these eyeshadow and cream cheek palettes.
There are eight shadows in warm colors with matte, metallic, and shimmer finishes that you can wear on your own layer, or mix and match. They're incredibly buildable with a highly pigmented, long lasting color payoff.
Use the cream cheek palette to lift and sculpt your cheeks with highlighter, blush, and bronzer. These cream products are formulated with hyaluronic acid which is hydrating and plumping, per the brand.
Tarte Sweet Tarte Eye Candy Eyeshadow Palette
This eyeshadow palette is incredibly versatile. You can create neutral, everyday looks or go bold for a special occasion. You get an XL size eyeshadow palette with 8 matte and 12 shimmer shades plus a travel-size Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-In-1 Mascara.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
This is the award-winning concealer that sells every 12 seconds, according to Tarte. It's full-coverage with a natural matte finish. The concealer smooths, brightens, and makes your eyes appear lifted, the brand claims. And there's zero need to worry about it creasing or caking because it delivers 16 hours of flawless wear. That's not all though. This product blurs the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweat-proof.
According to a study from the brand:
- 100% agree it doesn't crease or look cakey
- 100% agree skin looks & feels smoother
- 100% agree undereyes look smoother
- 100% agree it covers dark circles
- 100% would recommend to a friend
- 97% agree it blurs & smooths appearance of wrinkles & fine lines
Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
If hydration is your top priority, check out the creamy version of the best-selling concealer. It's nourishing, hydrating, and plumps the skin because it's formulated with hyaluronic acid, mango butter, shea butter, and prickly pear, which are moisturizing ingredients. The concealer increases the skin's firmness and diminishes the appearance of redness and inflammation. Plus, it's long-lasting because it's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweat-proof.
A makeup artist shared, "This is a must have concealer!! I use this for myself and my clients. As a makeup artist, I find that a lot of concealers lack that creamy, buildable coverage but shape tape definitely fulfills that for me. The coverage is excellent, and a little goes a long way."
Tarte Maneater Vanity Palette
This set has your eye makeup essentials. These eyeshadow palettes are great for everyday looks and glam occasions with 4 versatile mattes and 2 shimmers in neutral and bronze shades. The Maneater Mascara gives massive volume, length, and an extreme curl with just one coat, but if you want more, it doesn't flake or clump when you layer it on.
A shopper reviewed, "Beautiful packaging, product is beautiful. Awesome neutral earth tones!"
Tarte Blush Tape Liquid Blush
This blush is everything. You only need a tiny bit to get a gorgeous, natural look and this one bottle lasts for so long. It blends very easily and it has a stunning dewy finish.
A shopper said, "It is great I love using it everyday and it blends easily, is soft and glamourous on the skin. I highly recommend it."
Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour
Get a sculpted, yet natural, look with this easy-to-blend liquid contour. There are several shades to choose from and this is a customer favorite.
A shopper said, "The sculpt tape contour wand is the best. I have tried many and this one blends the best looks natural and has great colors for different skin tones. I definitely recommend."
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm
This product combines the nourishing benefits of a lip balm with the look of a lip gloss. This shiny formula never feels sticky and the brand claims that it helps retain the skin's moisture. This comes in 12 colors.
A fan of the product gushed, "Love it! Perfect blend of lip gloss, lipstick and chapstick!!!!" Another said, "Highly recommended for plush lips with a tint that lasts for hours! You only need a little product so each stick lasts a long time."
Tarte Power Flex Concealer
Tarte describes this concealer as "the yoga pants of concealer" because of its hydroflex technology that the brand claims "moves with skin," just like your favorite activewear. This concealer delivers full coverage that won't cake or crease with a natural-looking, matte finish. It has the properties of an eye cream, providing 24-hour hydration, according to Tarte. Use this to conceal dark circles and pimples and to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This product is waterproof, crease-proof, and sweatproof.
A fan of the concealer said, "Wow! Long time costumer but first time writing a review. That's how great this concealer is!! I actually used it full face like foundation. Blended so easily and has medium coverage. Very natural finish. Even 8 hours later, and I'm not oily and there is no separation or clinging to dry areas. Also not settling into fine lines around my eyes. In love! Highly recommend."
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Vanity Palette
Step up your eye makeup with this small, but mighty set that includes eyeshadows and mascara. There are four matte and two shimmer shades in pinks and browns. The eyeshadows are super pigmented with staying power for up to 12 hours. The Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara curls and lifts lashes in an instant.
Tarte Creaseless Concealer & Glow Must-Haves Duo
I'm all about that lit-from-within glow with this two-piece set. You get the Creaseless Concealer that delivers the hydration of an eye cream with the natural coverage and radiant finish of a concealer. It is super moisturizing and it lasts for up to 16 hours. Pair that with the Marajuca Juicy Glow, which is the ultimate foolproof highlighter. You get a gorgeous, natural-looking glow without any glitter. It glides on evenly and blends quickly for a zero-effort application. Who has time to blend, blend, blend? Not me.
Tarte Maneater Blush & Glow Cheek Plump
This lightweight liquid blush is just what you need to get your desired look. It has easy-to-build coverage, whether you want a natural flush, a dewy look, or something a little more intense. You can increase the intensity without a cakey feeling. It even has a natural-looking plumping effect, according to the brand. It's formulated with skin-friendly, hydrating ingredients including coconut water, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E. It's available in four shades.
Just put a couple of dots where you want your blush and blend it in. It's super simple and a little goes a long way. This blush will last you a while, even if you use it every day.
A shopper said, "I love this blush! So easy to blend and I always gets tons of comments when I wear it."
Tarte Limited-Edition Cheek Stain
This is a throwback to Tarte's first product ever. It's back as a limited-edition item. Get a brush-free blush application with this straight-to-cheek applicator. This buildable, cream-gel formula blends seamlessly and it's available in three seamlessly flattering shades.
A Tarte shopper said, "As a minimalist makeup person, this is the perfect staple. Color is perfect, goes on smooth and you can control the saturation. Just be careful because it can melt!"
Tarte Glazed Donut Lash Curler
This eyelash curler is phenomenal. I even hit it with a hair dryer before using it to add a little extra oomph to my lashes. Unlike other curlers, this one doesn't give me that ever-dreaded pinch.
A shopper reviewed, "Best curler. I have been on the hunt for a great eye lash curler and found it. I read the reviews prior and went off of them. This is great! I love it! Works so well, easy, peasy!"
Tarte Hydroflex Serum Foundation
Tarte describes this as "the yoga pants of foundation." It delivers a flexible, medium coverage that doesn't crease or cake up, according to the brand. If you want a featherlight feeling a natural-looking finish, this is that "your skin, but better" foundation. Tarte claims that this delivers 12 hours of hydration and 16 hours of wear, plus it's waterproof, sweatproof, and fragrance-free.
According tests conducted by Tarte, 100% agree it feels weightless & comfortable on skin, 100% agree it looks natural on skin, 100% agree it doesn't look cakey and 100% agree it makes skin look smoother.
A shopper raved, "Lightweight but medium liquid coverage that's great for summer. Goes on like liquid and blends well into the skin. Feels like nothing on. Natural finish. Wears pretty well throughout the day too."
Tarte Best Kept Secrets Best-Sellers Set
Lift your lashes with this sweatproof, flake-free, smudge-proof mascara. The Quench Lip Rescue is a creamy lip balm that delivers long-lasting hydration and subtle, soft color. This bronzer is an absolute favorite. I warm it up with my finger and lightly dab it on my face where the sun would naturally hit. It blends really easily and it is incredibly smooth. You only need a teeny bit every time you use it and this product lasts a long time.
Tarte Maracuja C-Brighter Eye Treatment
Smooth, hydrate, and brighten the area with Tarte's Maracuja C-Brighter Eye Treatment. According to Tarte, it instantly refreshes, offsets the appearance of dark circles, hydrates, and it fights free radicals. It's also a great prep for concealer application.
"This product is amazing. Received 1st one as a gift. Placed an order while half out just to make sure I didn't run out. Helped to minimize those crow-lines from smiling too big," a Tarte shopper said.
Tarte Buff & Bronze Body Kabuki Brush
I've been using this brush since 2016. It is just as soft as it was when I first started using it. It's super easy to clean and I love it for blending out my makeup, especially bronzer. It just gives a soft, natural-looking, even finish that I will never get tired of.
Tarte Clay Play To-Go Cheek Palette
This limited-edition palette includes a talc-free bronzer, blush, and highlighter that will help you get a sun-kissed glow on the go.
Tarte Base Tape Hydrating Primer
Hydrate your skin for 12 hours and improve the wear of your makeup when you apply this primer before makeup application, according to the brand. This extends the wear of your glam, prevents makeup from caking in lines or pores and smooths your complexion.
"This is my all time favorite primer!! I have tried so many primers that either don't work or just kind of work. This one is best ever. It's very moisturizing and it smells fantastic, like being at the beach which is my favorite place," a happy shopper shared.
Tarte Face Tape Foundation
If you love the concealer, but you just want more, you need to check out the Tarte Face Tape Foundation. You get that full coverage that you desire without that heavy feeling you get with other foundations. It's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweatproof, so you'll have nothing to worry about throughout the day. It nourishes the skin, while delivering a matte, natural finish. It even blurs the appearances of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles.
A fan of the product shared, "This is my favorite foundation. It's lightweight but full coverage. I've never been into full coverage until I purchased this foundation a year ago but I love it."
Another declared, "This product is amazing; great coverage, long lasting, color does not fade and does not break out my face. Finally, found the perfect foundation. Please, don't change a thing!"
Tarte Shape Tape Cloud CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 15
For those days when you want a break from your full-coverage foundation, give this CC cream a try. It feels very light on the skin, but you can build up the coverage when you apply and blend more layers. It's incredibly comfortable and you can get a matte finish. The brand also claims that it provides 24 hours of hydration and that it has a crease-proof formula.
A fan of the CC Cream gushed, "I absolutely love this product. I've been searching for years, tried more products then I care to count. This goes on smoothly and stays on. It doesn't oxidize on me nor settle in lines. Unless you change the formula I can see me using this forever." Another said, "Holy Crap this Foundation is Insane!!! I put this foundation on around 11Am. It's exactly 10:08 PM. I have not had to powder or touch up ANY part of my face!!! I'm an oily skin type and usually can't leave my house without blotting papers. I still can't believe how soft and amazing my skin looks and feels!!!"
Tarte Amazonian Clay Gem Powder Foundation
If you prefer a powder foundation, this could be your new favorite. It's a loose powder with a natural-looking finish that provides a full-coverage look. The brand even claims that it lasts for 24 hours without caking, flaking, or fading. And the best part about Amazonian clay is that it absorbs excess oil and shine.
"This is my all time favorite foundation it's perfect in every way," a shopper said. Another person reviewed, "Really love this powder foundation it covers very well without feeling cakey!"
Tarte Shape Tape Pressed Powder
Keep this powder in your bag to cover redness, hyperpigmentation, and pimples. It's also great to combat excess oil and shine. You can wear it alone or you can press it on top of your favorite foundation or CC cream.
"I love this product especially with my visible pores and acne scars. It's covers my acne scars and doesn't accentuate my pores, Even with my combination skin it still looks good," a Tarte customer said.
Another review said, "Amazing powder! I can't say enough about this Shape Tape powder. So happy to find a light powder that doesn't have any extra unnecessary ingredients to clog my pores. The coverage is unbeatable and the shades I found are exact matches to my skin."
Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand
This sheer liquid highlighter is an instant eye lift in a tube! It delivers that natural, lit-from-within, youthful glow that we all want, WITHOUT glitter or shimmer. If you didn't get 8 hours of beauty sleep, just use this and no one will ever know. It brightens dark circles, color corrects, soothes, softens, and blurs imperfections.
"I am obsessed. A little bit goes a long way but it creates the PERFECT glow!! It is my new favorite makeup product," a fan of the product shared.
Tarte Shape Tape Stay Spray Vegan Setting Spray
Lock in your makeup for 16 hours with this sweatproof, waterproof, and transfer-proof setting spray, per the brand. No more melting, cracking, fading, or settling into lines and this spray is residue-free. You can even keep this in your bag to refresh and soothe your skin throughout the day.
"Holds up so well in Miami heat. I absolutely love this setting spray. It makes a huge difference in the Miami heat and humidity. I have sensitive skin and eczema, but absolutely no issues with this setting spray. 10/10 recommend," a shopper shared.
Another said, "Best setting spray ever!! I went from touching up my makeup every hour or so during the day to not needing to touch up even once. Highly recommend!!"
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-In-1 Mascara
This mascara is one of those products that E! Shopping Editors will never stop buying. If you want people to wonder if you're wearing false lashes, you need to try this out. It's basically a push-up bra for your eyelashes. If you want pumped up volume, add this to your routine.
A Tarte shopper said, "Honestly one of the best mascaras i've ever used! Gives me that faux lash effect without the time and effort of applying falsies! looooove it!" Another shared, "HOLY GRAIL. I cannot stop ordering this mascara. I have been ordering it since high school."
Tarte Shape Tape Eye Cream
This eye cream provides 24-hour hydration, according to the brand. It also pulls double duty as a great eye primer. And, of course, it also all the attributes of a great eye cream, minimizing puffiness, fine lines, and dark circles. And this cooling roller ball applicator is everything. It makes applying your skincare a refreshing experience.
A customer raved, "I would definitely recommend this product !! It really makes your lines and wrinkles appear better ! I keep in the refrigerator and use in the morning. The roller ball feels amazing and helps if you have bags in the morning."
Another shopper said, "Feels like air conditioning for tired eyes! I keep. Mine in the fridge and it's heavenly."
Tarte BB Blur Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30
Get 12 hours of wear, buildable coverage, and blurred pores with the Tarte BB Blur Tinted Moisturizer. If you're looking for a reliable product for that "no makeup" look or if you just want to ditch foundation, shoppers are loving the Tarte BB Tinted Moisturizer.
It has SPF 30 protection, which is always a plus. This BB cream delivers buildable matte coverage to create a natural look while blurring the appearance of pores, uneven texture, and fine lines, per Tarte. This product hydrates, smooths, and brightens the appearance of skin. Most importantly, it feels weightless on the skin, which is a must for summer or if you just want to ditch the feel of heavy makeup.
If you're looking for more great beauty deals, you will love these $4 color correcting products.