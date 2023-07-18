Save Up to 97% On Tarte Cosmetics: Get $252 Worth of Eyeshadow for $28 and More Deals on Viral Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Tarte Cosmetics is just one of those makeup brands I can always count on for a look that enhances my natural features and products with ingredients I feel good about using. I always make sure to stock up on beauty products from Tarte, especially when there's a sale. To be honest, I like way too many of their products to pay full price every single time I shop.

Right now, there are so many major Tarte Cosmetics deals, with discounts up to 97% off, depending on what you buy. My pro shopping tip: check out the bundles because they're already discounted, which means you get an even better deal! You can get $252 worth of eyeshadow for just $28. Get a $90 cheek palette for only $20. Don't miss this $157 makeup bundle that you can score for just $27. For everything else, use the promo code FAM30 to get a 30% discount.

It's the perfect time to try these TikTok-loved favorites: Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer, Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour, and Tarte Blush Tape Liquid Blush. Plus, there is FREE SHIPPING.

Refresh your makeup drawer, stock up on your favorites, and shop these can't-miss deals from Tarte Cosmetics.