Halle Bailey Supports Rachel Zegler Amid Criticism Over Snow White Casting

Halle Bailey is showing her support for a fellow Disney princess.

After Rachel Zegler, who is set to play Snow White in the upcoming live-action remake, spoke out on social media about the backlash she's faced since her casting, the Little Mermaid star made it clear she's thrilled to have her as part of the Disney world.

"We love you so much, truly the perfect princess," Halle—who experienced similar criticism following her casting as Ariel—wrote to Rachel on Twitter July 15, to which the West Side Story star replied, "my sweetest girl, i love you always."

Halle's support came after Rachel expressed not wanting to see online hate over her Snow White casting.

"extremely appreciative of the love i feel from those defending me online, but please don't tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting," Rachel tweeted July 15 alongside throwback photos of herself dressed in princess costumes, "i really, truly do not want to see it. so i leave you w these photos! i hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what."

The 22-year-old has previously opened up about the backlash she received after her casting, while reflecting on what it means to her to take on the iconic role.