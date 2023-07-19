Why Dressing Margot Robbie in Barbie Was the Biggest Challenge for the Costume Designer

Watch : How Barbie Is EMPOWERING Everyone

Playing dress up isn't all fun and games.

Just ask Barbie's costume designer Jacqueline Durran, who revealed that the most challenging part of her job was dressing Margot Robbie as the iconic doll in Greta Gerwig's upcoming movie.

"Margot is just about the most perfect human you can imagine, so she didn't make it hard," Jacqueline exclusively told E! News while promoting her partnership with ThredUp. "What was hard was narrowing down all the options and making sense of all the possible looks we could go for."

Considering Barbie is known for her keen sense of style, there was no shortage of glitzy and glamorous getups displayed on-screen. In the film, Margot wears everything from a sailor blue romper to a blush-colored gingham dress to a pink jumpsuit reminiscent of Rosie The Riveter's famous 1942 look.

But the fact that Barbie has an outfit for every occasion proved to be difficult.

"The other big challenge was that Barbie changes her costume every time we see her," Jacqueline noted, "so there was a lot to do in very little time. We only had 11 weeks of prep time before the shoot started!"