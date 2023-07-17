Inside Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas’ Grool Romance As They Welcome Their First Baby

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Bader Shammas

It's time to get a clue about Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas's romance.

Especially as the pair have made the fetch upgrade from parents-to-be to cool mom and dad. The Parent Trap star welcomed her and the financier's first baby, a boy named Luai, in Dubai, her rep confirmed to E! News July 17.

The rep added, "The family is over the moon in love."

Back in March, Lindsay shared that she was pregnant on Instagram, writing alongside a baby onesie, "We are blessed and excited!" Since then, the Freaky Friday star gave fans glimpses into her pregnancy journey on social media, sharing sweet snaps from her New York City baby shower as well as her and Bader's tropical babymoon.

But while Lindsay has taken followers along for her road to parenthood, she and Bader have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. In fact, after the 37-year-old confirmed her engagement in November 2021, her rep told E! News that the pair had been together for three years.