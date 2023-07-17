Inside Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas’ Grool Romance As They Welcome Their First Baby

It's time to get a clue about Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas's romance.
Especially as the pair have made the fetch upgrade from parents-to-be to cool mom and dad. The Parent Trap star welcomed her and the financier's first baby, a boy named Luai, in Dubai, her rep confirmed to E! News July 17.
The rep added, "The family is over the moon in love."
Back in March, Lindsay shared that she was pregnant on Instagram, writing alongside a baby onesie, "We are blessed and excited!" Since then, the Freaky Friday star gave fans glimpses into her pregnancy journey on social media, sharing sweet snaps from her New York City baby shower as well as her and Bader's tropical babymoon.
But while Lindsay has taken followers along for her road to parenthood, she and Bader have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. In fact, after the 37-year-old confirmed her engagement in November 2021, her rep told E! News that the pair had been together for three years.
And eight months later, Lindsay gave followers a peek inside her romance when she confirmed that she and the businessman had tied the knot a few months prior.
"I am the luckiest woman in the world," the Mean Girls star wrote July 2 alongside a smiling selfie of the two. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."
And since then, Lindsay has occasionally gushed about her other half. In fact, just last month, she paid tribute to Bader on his birthday.
"Happy Birthday to my love, my light, my everything!" she wrote alongside a pair of pics with her husband. "Words cannot express my love for you. Always always, forever and ever! Happy Happy Birthday!!"
And as Lindsay and Bader now embark on their own parent trap adventures, scroll on to revisit their love story from the beginning.