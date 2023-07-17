Inside Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas’ Grool Romance As They Welcome Their First Baby

As Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas—who just welcomed their first baby together—take on their fetch new parenthood role, revisit their sweet love story from the beginning.

Watch: Lindsay Lohan Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Bader Shammas

It's time to get a clue about Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas's romance.

Especially as the pair have made the fetch upgrade from parents-to-be to cool mom and dad. The Parent Trap star welcomed her and the financier's first baby, a boy named Luai, in Dubai, her rep confirmed to E! News July 17. 

The rep added, "The family is over the moon in love."

Back in March, Lindsay shared that she was pregnant on Instagram, writing alongside a baby onesie, "We are blessed and excited!" Since then, the Freaky Friday star gave fans glimpses into her pregnancy journey on social media, sharing sweet snaps from her New York City baby shower as well as her and Bader's tropical babymoon.

But while Lindsay has taken followers along for her road to parenthood, she and Bader have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. In fact, after the 37-year-old confirmed her engagement in November 2021, her rep told E! News that the pair had been together for three years.

photos
Lindsay Lohan's Pregnancy Photos

And eight months later, Lindsay gave followers a peek inside her romance when she confirmed that she and the businessman had tied the knot a few months prior. 

"I am the luckiest woman in the world," the Mean Girls star wrote July 2 alongside a smiling selfie of the two. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."

And since then, Lindsay has occasionally gushed about her other half. In fact, just last month, she paid tribute to Bader on his birthday.

Instagram

"Happy Birthday to my love, my light, my everything!" she wrote alongside a pair of pics with her husband. "Words cannot express my love for you. Always always, forever and ever! Happy Happy Birthday!!"

And as Lindsay and Bader now embark on their own parent trap adventures, scroll on to revisit their love story from the beginning. 

Instagram
July 2023: No parent trap here: Lindsay is a Mom

The Get a Clue actress has given birth to her first baby with Bader, her rep confirmed to E! News. The pair welcomed a baby boy named Luai in Dubai, where they live.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
March 2023: Not Just a Regular Mom, But a Cool Mom

The Life-Size alum announced the beginning of the couple's biggest chapter yet: The journey of parenthood. In a March 14 Instagram post announcing the news, Lindsay wrote that the pair are "blessed and excited" to be welcoming a baby.

Instagram
October 2022: The Limit on Love Does Not Exist

After making her official return to acting, the Falling for Christmas star noted that she had an amazing support system around her—which of course, included Bader.
 

"I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person," she told Cosmopolitan in October 2022. "Just the best. And my family."
 

As Lindsay put it, she's grateful for the circle of people she has in her life today.
 

"I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people," she added. "That's the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones."

August 2022: More Than Just Her Luck

A little more than one month after announcing their marriage, the 36-year-old shared a rare glimpse at quality time spent as newlyweds. Alongside an August 23 Instagram photo snapped of the couple in London, Lindsay wrote that she was at the "Home of the queen with my [crown emoji]."

Instagram / Lindsay Lohan
July 2022: Confessions of a Married Queen

Lindsay took fans by surprise when she shared referred to Bader as her "husband" in a sweet dedication posted to social media. (Her rep also confirmed to E! News that the two did indeed tie the knot.

 

"You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she wrote, in part, in her July 2 Instagram post. "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything, every woman should feel like this everyday."

Instagram
November 2021: We’ve Got a Clue

After three years of dating, the Get a Clue star announced her engagement to her boyfriend at the time, Bader, captioning her Instagram post featuring her stunning ring, "My love. My life. My family. My future."
 
Though not much is known about their initial meet cute, Bader resides in Dubai, where Lindsay has also lived for the past few years. According to his Linkedin profile at the time of their engagement, Bader worked as an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse.

