Revisit Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Steamy Romance Before Their Break Up

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced they have broken up after seven years of marriage—relive their sweetest moments here.

Watch: 4 Ways Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Are Relationships Goals

Magic Mike isn't the only one to take his last dance.

Sofía Vergara, 51, and Joe Manganiello, 46, have broken up after seven years of marriage

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they shared in a statement to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Back in 2014, shortly after Joe was named the "Number One Bachelor in the World" by People, the actor flew to New Orleans to take the recently single Sofia—who had just called off her engagement from Nick Loeb—out on a date.

"Our first date was her giving me every reason why it would never work out," the Magic Mike actor recalled to Haute Living in 2015. "Like, 'You're too young, you're an actor, you're this, you're that,' and she was just doing it to hear herself say it. She was trying to talk herself out of going there."

Designer Wedding Dress Sketches for Sofia Vergara, Lady Gaga & More

Despite her best efforts, he had won her over. By Christmas, they were engaged, with a wedding the following November.

Instagram

I'm very lucky," the Modern Family star, who is mom to 31-year-old son Manolo from a previous relationship, raved to Ellen DeGeneres ahead of their second anniversary. "I must have done something really, really right in my life to get that reward. I'm good, but not a very, very good person. I'm good, but he's better than me."

And now, they'll test out being better alone. But they'll always have their memories. Just weeks before announcing their split, Sofia took to Instagram to share a handful of throwback images from a trip to Italy together. As she captioned the post, which featured a shot of Joe holding her waist as they posed on a bridge, "#tbt to summer!"

To relive their romance from start to finish, keep reading.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Oscar-Worthy Date Night

The A-list couple stun at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills on March 12.

Instagram
Ciao Bella

Vergara and Manganiello enjoy a romantic getaway to Italy in the summer of 2022.

Instagram
La Dolce Vita

The two tour the stunning Italian countryside.

MGM Resorts International
Las Vegas Lovers

The lovebirds enjoy a date night at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio in Sin City in March 2020.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
On-Set Support

Vergara gets support from her hubby and son on set during the final day of filming Modern Family in 2020.

Instagram
The Look of Love

The duo celebrate Valentine's Day 2020 with a sizzling Instagram pic.

Shutterstock
Red Carpet Royalty

Manganiello and Vergara attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in L.A. in January 2020.

Instagram
2020 Vision

The duo celebrate New Year's Eve on Dec. 31, 2019.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
Birthday Babe

The True Blood alum holds his lady tight while celebrating her 47th birthday in July 2019.

Instagram
I Heart You

The couple shares an adorable photo while celebrating Valentine's Day 2019.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Hangin' in Hawaii

Vergara presents her other half with The Shooting Star award during the 2019 Maui Film Festival in June 2019 in Wailea, Hawaii.

Instagram
Trick or Treat?

The famous couple got spooky with Sofia Vergara's son Manolo for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Forever Dinner Date

The duo got all dressed up for a night on the town.

Instagram
Love Like This

We just want to find someone that looks at us like these two look at each other.

Instagram
Happily Ever After

It's a love story, we're so glad they said YES!

Instagram
Pretty in Paradise

The couple enjoyed a much needed vacay together.

Instagram
Crazy in Love

Their love for each other in undeniable!

Instagram
They Shine Bright Like a Diamond

It's no secret that this Hollywood couple shines in everything they do, especially together.

Instagram
JOEchella

Sofia Vergara threw her husband the ultimate Coachella-themed 40th Birthday Bash.

Instagram
You Fancy, Huh?

They are the definition of color-coordinated couple goals.

Instagram
Perfect for Each Other

According to a source, "They work out together, watch football together, go out to eat and to movies."

 

Instagram
Lighting Up Each Other's World

Whether it is the 4th of July or New Years Eve, this happy couple is celebrating together.

Instagram
Getting Some Vitamin Sea

Not sure what we love more: This beautiful couple or the stunning view behind them.

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
Love on Top

 "Joe makes Sofia feel like she is the most important woman in the world," says our E! insider.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cutest Couple on the Carpet

Why Netflix & chill when you can get dressed up and attend the Solo: A Star Wars Movie premiere together?

Instagram
Happiest Together

"I've never seen two people so truly in love. The way they talk to each other, touch each other—it's incredible," said a friend of the couple.

Instagram
Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello said "I do" on November 21, 2015.

Instagram
Kisses for the Mrs.

According to a friend of the couple, "She thinks he's gorgeous and sexy and she can't get enough of him. He is the nicest guy in the world and treats her like a queen. He's everything."

Instagram
He Put a Ring On It

Joe Manganiello popped the question to Sofia Vergara on December 25, 2014.

Splash News
Happy Holidays!

The couple did some last minute shopping ahead of their first Christmas together.

