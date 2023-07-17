Revisit Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Steamy Romance Before Their Break Up

Watch : 4 Ways Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Are Relationships Goals

Magic Mike isn't the only one to take his last dance.

Sofía Vergara, 51, and Joe Manganiello, 46, have broken up after seven years of marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they shared in a statement to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Back in 2014, shortly after Joe was named the "Number One Bachelor in the World" by People, the actor flew to New Orleans to take the recently single Sofia—who had just called off her engagement from Nick Loeb—out on a date.

"Our first date was her giving me every reason why it would never work out," the Magic Mike actor recalled to Haute Living in 2015. "Like, 'You're too young, you're an actor, you're this, you're that,' and she was just doing it to hear herself say it. She was trying to talk herself out of going there."