Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Break Up After 7 Years of Marriage

The magic in Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's marriage is gone.

The Modern Family alum and the Magic Mike star broke up after seven years of marriage, they announced on July 17.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair said in a joint statement to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

E! News has reached out to reps for Vergara and Manganiello but hasn't heard back.

News of the split comes a week after Vergara rang in her 51st birthday. For the occasion, the actress celebrated with friends in Italy, but Manganiello was not pictured in any photos she posted to Instagram.

However, the actor did share a tribute to Vergara on social media, writing alongside a throwback photo of the couple July 10, "¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!"