Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Break Up After 7 Years of Marriage

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello broke up after seven years of marriage, sharing in a joint statement: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce."

The magic in Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's marriage is gone.

The Modern Family alum and the Magic Mike star broke up after seven years of marriage, they announced on July 17.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair said in a joint statement to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

E! News has reached out to reps for Vergara and Manganiello but hasn't heard back.

News of the split comes a week after Vergara rang in her 51st birthday. For the occasion, the actress celebrated with friends in Italy, but Manganiello was not pictured in any photos she posted to Instagram.

However, the actor did share a tribute to Vergara on social media, writing alongside a throwback photo of the couple July 10, "¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!"

photos
2023 Celebrity Breakups

Vergara and Manganiello, 46, crossed paths several time before their relationship. However, it wasn't until June 15, 2014—a month after Vergara revealed she had called off her engagement to businessman Nick Loeb—that the two had their first date.

As the story goes, Manganiello was traveling for work when he found out Vergara was single, so he got her number from her co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and took her out in New Orleans. "Our first date was her giving me every reason why it would never work out," he told Haute Living in 2015. "Like, 'You're too young, you're an actor, you're this, you're that,' and she was just doing it to hear herself say it. She was trying to talk herself out of going there."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

And that's why Manganiello pulled out all the stops to wow Vergara, who is mom to 31-year-old son Manolo.

"'Look, you might need to be single, and I understand that,'" he recalled telling the actress during a 2022 appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "'Now I can't promise you I'm gonna be there at the end of your self-discovery process. But like, if you need to be single, I'll understand. I'll deal with it, life will go on.'"

Manganiello said he then reached into his bag and pulled out a People magazine calling him the "'Number One Bachelor in the World.'"

"And I put it down on the table and I said, 'Numero Uno,'" the True Blood actor remembered. "I slid it across the table to her. And she picked up the magazine, she started flipping through it and I said, 'You're skipping my interview. That's my article.' She said, 'Yeah, I wanna see who else is on the list.'"

 

Vergara's sharp wit was one of the reasons Manganiello fell head-over-heels. As for the others? "He smelled me and he couldn't help himself," Vergara joked on Good Morning America shortly after the pair started dating. "That's all you need, if you want Joe." 

In December 2014, the couple got engaged on Christmas Eve after Managniello popped the question in a romantic sunset proposal. "I've never seen two people so truly in love," a source told E! News at the time. "The way they talk to each other, touch each other. It's incredible."

And 11 months later, the lovestruck duo tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla. The nuptials were attended by 400 guest, including Manganiello's Magic Mike co-star Channing TatumArnold Schwarzenegger and Reese Witherspoon, as well as Vergara's Modern Family castmates Eric StonestreetEd O'NeillSarah Hyland, Ty Burell and Julie Bowen.

Story developing...

To relive Vergara and Manganiello's love story, keep reading.

 

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Oscar-Worthy Date Night

The A-list couple stun at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills on March 12.

Instagram
Ciao Bella

Vergara and Manganiello enjoy a romantic getaway to Italy in the summer of 2022.

Instagram
La Dolce Vita

The two tour the stunning Italian countryside.

MGM Resorts International
Las Vegas Lovers

The lovebirds enjoy a date night at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio in Sin City in March 2020.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
On-Set Support

Vergara gets support from her hubby and son on set during the final day of filming Modern Family in 2020.

Instagram
The Look of Love

The duo celebrate Valentine's Day 2020 with a sizzling Instagram pic.

Shutterstock
Red Carpet Royalty

Manganiello and Vergara attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in L.A. in January 2020.

Instagram
2020 Vision

The duo celebrate New Year's Eve on Dec. 31, 2019.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
Birthday Babe

The True Blood alum holds his lady tight while celebrating her 47th birthday in July 2019.

Instagram
I Heart You

The couple shares an adorable photo while celebrating Valentine's Day 2019.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Hangin' in Hawaii

Vergara presents her other half with The Shooting Star award during the 2019 Maui Film Festival in June 2019 in Wailea, Hawaii.

Instagram
Trick or Treat?

The famous couple got spooky with Sofia Vergara's son Manolo for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Forever Dinner Date

The duo got all dressed up for a night on the town.

Instagram
Love Like This

We just want to find someone that looks at us like these two look at each other.

Instagram
Happily Ever After

It's a love story, we're so glad they said YES!

Instagram
Pretty in Paradise

The couple enjoyed a much needed vacay together.

Instagram
Crazy in Love

Their love for each other in undeniable!

Instagram
They Shine Bright Like a Diamond

It's no secret that this Hollywood couple shines in everything they do, especially together.

Instagram
JOEchella

Sofia Vergara threw her husband the ultimate Coachella-themed 40th Birthday Bash.

Instagram
You Fancy, Huh?

They are the definition of color-coordinated couple goals.

Instagram
Perfect for Each Other

According to a source, "They work out together, watch football together, go out to eat and to movies."

 

Instagram
Lighting Up Each Other's World

Whether it is the 4th of July or New Years Eve, this happy couple is celebrating together.

Instagram
Getting Some Vitamin Sea

Not sure what we love more: This beautiful couple or the stunning view behind them.

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
Love on Top

 "Joe makes Sofia feel like she is the most important woman in the world," says our E! insider.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cutest Couple on the Carpet

Why Netflix & chill when you can get dressed up and attend the Solo: A Star Wars Movie premiere together?

Instagram
Happiest Together

"I've never seen two people so truly in love. The way they talk to each other, touch each other—it's incredible," said a friend of the couple.

Instagram
Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello said "I do" on November 21, 2015.

Instagram
Kisses for the Mrs.

According to a friend of the couple, "She thinks he's gorgeous and sexy and she can't get enough of him. He is the nicest guy in the world and treats her like a queen. He's everything."

Instagram
He Put a Ring On It

Joe Manganiello popped the question to Sofia Vergara on December 25, 2014.

Splash News
Happy Holidays!

The couple did some last minute shopping ahead of their first Christmas together.

photos
View More Photos From Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello: Romance Rewind
