Australian Sailor Tim Shaddock and Dog Bella Rescued After 2 Months Stranded at Sea

Tim Shaddock, a 51-year-old sailor who set sail three months ago from Mexico with intentions of traveling to French Polynesia, was rescued alongside his dog Bella after being stranded at sea.

The coast is clear for an Australian sailor and his canine companion.

Tim Shaddock, 51, and his dog Bella were recently rescued after spending two months stranded at sea. The pair was found drifting on the Pacific Ocean by a tuna trawler heading back to the coast of Mexico, according to 9News

"I have been through a very difficult ordeal at sea," Shaddock told the Australian news channel. "I'm just needing rest and good food because I've been alone at sea a long time. Otherwise, I'm in very good health"

Shaddock set sail from La Paz, Mexico, to French Polynesia three months ago, however, a storm struck his catamaran a month into his journey, wiping out all electronics.

The Sydney native said he and Bella survived on just rainwater and raw fish caught with gear he had onboard.

He continued, "I have not had food—enough food—for a long time."

A doctor who treated Shaddock on the trawler told 9News that the once-adrift sailor had "normal vital signs."

"He's conscious," the physician shared in Spanish during a news broadcast uploaded to YouTube July 15. "He's chatty and he's eating small meals."

Shaddock did not suffer any major illness or injury during his time at sea and was able to prevent serious sunburn by covering himself under a canopy on his catamaran, per the outlet. His dog has also been doing well since the rescue.

The duo are being transported by the tuna trawler back to Mexico, where he'll receive further medical attention.

"I have very good medicine," Shaddock added. "I'm being looked after very well."

