Australian Sailor Tim Shaddock and Dog Bella Rescued After 2 Months Stranded at Sea

Watch : TikTok Star Alix Earle Says She's "STRANDED" in Italy

The coast is clear for an Australian sailor and his canine companion.

Tim Shaddock, 51, and his dog Bella were recently rescued after spending two months stranded at sea. The pair was found drifting on the Pacific Ocean by a tuna trawler heading back to the coast of Mexico, according to 9News.

"I have been through a very difficult ordeal at sea," Shaddock told the Australian news channel. "I'm just needing rest and good food because I've been alone at sea a long time. Otherwise, I'm in very good health"

Shaddock set sail from La Paz, Mexico, to French Polynesia three months ago, however, a storm struck his catamaran a month into his journey, wiping out all electronics.

The Sydney native said he and Bella survived on just rainwater and raw fish caught with gear he had onboard.

He continued, "I have not had food—enough food—for a long time."

A doctor who treated Shaddock on the trawler told 9News that the once-adrift sailor had "normal vital signs."