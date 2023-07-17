Bebe Rexha Shares Alleged Text From Boyfriend Keyan Safyari Commenting on Her Weight

Watch : Bebe Rexha Gives Update After Concert Face Injury

Bebe Rexha has seemingly pulled back the curtain on her personal life.

The "Meant to Be" singer shared an alleged text message from her boyfriend Keyan Safyari on social media, which featured comments about the performer's physical appearance.

"I never said you weren't beautiful and I never said I didn't love you," the message shared to Instagram Stories July 16, per Entertainment Tonight, read. "In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you. But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was…That was the conversation we were having and you asked."

In the lengthy note, he went on to defend the statements he'd made in a previous conversation that appeared to be about Rexha's weight.

"Because I care, would you rather I lied to you?" the message continued. "You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you called me chubbs and fat. Doesn't mean you don't love me."