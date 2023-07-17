Who is Carlee Russell? Everything to Know About Her Disappearance—and Return Home

Driving home from work the evening of July 13, Carlee Russell spied a toddler walking along an Alabama highway and called 911. Minutes later, she was gone.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found her red Mercedes still running and a few of her belongings—including her wig, phone and purse—but no sign of the 25-year-old, according to a police report.
And, yet, her story, which quickly garnered national attention, comes with a happy ending. Two days after the nursing student vanished she just as suddenly returned home.
While the authorities have spoken to Russell, the Hoover Police Department are still actively investigating Russell's disappearance and the strange circumstances surround it.
"The details of that statement are a part of the ongoing investigation which is expected to continue over the next few days," a spokesperson for the department told NBC News in a statement. "During the initial portion of the investigation, detectives were able to retrace nearly all of Carlee's steps until the point she went missing and are confident that will continue to be the case."
Here's everything to know about Carlee Russell's case:
Who is Carlee Russell?
Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell is a 25-year-old nursing student from Hoover, Alabama, who made national headlines when she disappeared for two days under unusual circumstances.
How did Carlee Russell disappear?
During her commute home from work, at around 9:34 p.m. on July 13, Russell called both 911 and a family member to report spotting a child alone on the interstate I-459 South, according to a press release shared by authorities.
However, when police arrived, Russell's vehicle and some of her belongings, including her phone and Apple Watch, were there, but there was no trace of her or a child. Authorities also confirmed they have not received any other calls involving a missing toddler.
Crimestoppers offered a $5,000 reward for the safe return of Russell, and an anonymous donor offered an additional $20,000.
"A single witness has reported possibly seeing a gray vehicle with a light-complected male standing outside of Carlee's vehicle," Lt. Daniel Lowe stated in a press release at the time. "but we have no further information on that individual or the vehicle at this time."
Russell's mother Talitha Robinson-Russell told AL.com that Russell had called her brother's girlfriend when she went to check on the child.
"My son's girlfriend heard her asking the child, 'Are you okay?'" Robinson-Russell said. "She never heard the child say anything but then she heard our daughter scream. From there all you hear on her phone is background noise from the interstate."
When did Carlee Russell return home?
Two days after she went missing, Russell returned home July 15, the Hoover Police Department told NBC News. Hoover Police Capt. Keith Czeskleba noted that Russell was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. And, upon being treated and released, Russell provided a statement to police.
What happened to Carlee Russell?
That part remains unclear, with Russell's statement to the police not yet being released to the public.
"The details of that statement are a part of the ongoing investigation which is expected to continue over the next few days," the police department said in a news release July 16. "During the initial portion of the investigation, detectives were able to retrace nearly all of Carlee's steps until the point she went missing and are confident that will continue to be the case."
What are Carlee Russell's loved ones saying?
After Russell was found, her mother Talitha Robinson-Russell issued a statement on her Facebook page on behalf of their family, addressing how grateful they were for their daughter's safe return.
"Great morning!! My husband and I want to make this statement again as we did last night," she wrote. "It's nothing more to add or take away from how we're feeling right now. God is faithful and He has answered our prayers... We do want to ask for privacy at this time to allow us to just love on our daughter and each other with our close family and friends."
Russell's boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, however, is alleging she was kidnapped.
"She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours, so until she's physically & mentally stable again," Simmons wrote on Facebook, "she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment."
