Who is Carlee Russell? Everything to Know About Her Disappearance—and Return Home

Driving home from work the evening of July 13, Carlee Russell spied a toddler walking along an Alabama highway and called 911. Minutes later, she was gone.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found her red Mercedes still running and a few of her belongings—including her wig, phone and purse—but no sign of the 25-year-old, according to a police report.

And, yet, her story, which quickly garnered national attention, comes with a happy ending. Two days after the nursing student vanished she just as suddenly returned home.

While the authorities have spoken to Russell, the Hoover Police Department are still actively investigating Russell's disappearance and the strange circumstances surround it.

"The details of that statement are a part of the ongoing investigation which is expected to continue over the next few days," a spokesperson for the department told NBC News in a statement. "During the initial portion of the investigation, detectives were able to retrace nearly all of Carlee's steps until the point she went missing and are confident that will continue to be the case."

Here's everything to know about Carlee Russell's case: