Everything to Know About Carlee Russell's Faked Disappearance

Watch : Carlee Russell Admits Kidnapping Was a Hoax, via Attorney

On the evening of July 13, Carlee Russell called 911 to report seeing a toddler walking alone on an Alabama highway while she was on her way home from work.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found her red Mercedes still running and a few of her belongings—including her wig, phone and purse—but no sign of the 25-year-old nursing student, according to a police report.

Two days later, Russell returned home—a seemingly happy ending. But to authorities who continued to investigate exactly what happened while she was missing, the story she told them about being kidnapped when she stopped to help this nowhere-to-be-found child on the side of the road was full of holes.

And on July 24, an attorney for Russell acknowledged she made up the whole abduction story.