RHONJ's Dolores Catania Reveals Weight Loss Goal After Dropping 20 Pounds on Ozempic

Dolores Catania has no plans to slow down on her weight loss journey.
After first revealing in April that she's been using Ozempic, the Type 2 diabetes medication making headlines as a weight-loss drug, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently shared an update on her plans to slim down even more.
"I'm down 20 pounds," Dolores told The U.S. Sun on July 12, adding that her goal "is to be in the low 130s."
"I'm being realistic," she continued. "Right now I'm 137. I was 157 when I started."
The 52-year-old explained she first began taking Ozempic several years ago on the advice of her doctor before switching to similar injectable anti-diabetic medication Mounjaro.
"I was medically prescribed for both because I am insulin resistance/pre-diabetic and have a thyroid issue," the Bravolebrity explained. "It's questionable—what are the repercussions of this when everyone's done? Is there side effects? All the doctors that I spoke to said 'no.'"
However, Dolores noted the prescription medication isn't 100 percent responsible for her new slimmed-down appearance.
"It doesn't happen overnight. It doesn't come off easy," she added. "I work out regularly. There is no easy fix for weight loss and I have to watch what I eat."
Dolores previously defended using Ozempic after admitting to taking the FDA-approved medication on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this year.
"I'm going through menopause, I have a thyroid issue, I have inflammation and weight is hard to take off," she explained on PageSix's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast in April after her admission on Andy Cohen's talk show made waves.. "And I work out, and I don't eat crazy, and I was gaining weight, and it's a lot of different layers."
