RHONJ's Dolores Catania Reveals Weight Loss Goal After Dropping 20 Pounds on Ozempic

Watch : Dolores Catania Talks Teresa Giudice, Marriage & RHONJ Season 13

Dolores Catania has no plans to slow down on her weight loss journey.

After first revealing in April that she's been using Ozempic, the Type 2 diabetes medication making headlines as a weight-loss drug, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently shared an update on her plans to slim down even more.

"I'm down 20 pounds," Dolores told The U.S. Sun on July 12, adding that her goal "is to be in the low 130s."

"I'm being realistic," she continued. "Right now I'm 137. I was 157 when I started."

The 52-year-old explained she first began taking Ozempic several years ago on the advice of her doctor before switching to similar injectable anti-diabetic medication Mounjaro.

"I was medically prescribed for both because I am insulin resistance/pre-diabetic and have a thyroid issue," the Bravolebrity explained. "It's questionable—what are the repercussions of this when everyone's done? Is there side effects? All the doctors that I spoke to said 'no.'"