Alix Earle Recommended This $8 Dermaplaning Tool and I Had To Try It: Here’s What Happened

We included these products chosen by Alix Earle because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Alix is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Normally, when I put on makeup, I'm happy with the transformation. My skin looks even, imperfections are covered, and I'm ready to face the world. Lately, I have felt like my makeup just highlighted the things that annoyed me about my skin: uneven texture and vellus hair. Sure, no one else noticed (I think), but it still bothered me. After a couple days of annoyance, I booked an appointment for a dermaplaning facial. Then, I saw Amazon Prime Day picks from Alix Earle, which included an affordable dermaplaning tool that I just had to buy with the hopes that I could cancel my facial appointment
The Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool can be used to exfoliate the skin, remove unwanted facial hair, and shape your eyebrows. As someone with oily skin, exfoliation is always a priority. Getting rid of those dead skin cells and cleaning out the pores is just what I need to make sure my favorite skincare products absorb quickly and work effectively.
I have had dermaplaning facials and love them, but I don't always have the time or money to make this a regular thing. I never dermaplaned my skin at home before, but Alix's product recommendation inspired me to try it.
My Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool Review
I used this Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool after I showered because I wanted my pores to be open and receptive to skincare. The brand says you can use your favorite serum, but I used a hydrating, facial oil. I gently pulled my skin taut and shaved downward with the grain of my skin. It didn't hurt and I got the immediate satisfaction of seeing little hairs and dead skin on the blade. I worked slowly and carefully, but it only took about five minutes to do my whole face. Immediately, my face felt incredibly smooth. Then, I put on my favorite serum and moisturizer, which absorbed much quicker than normal.
When I woke up the next morning, I was feeling myself. My skin looked better than usual and I used all of my regular products. The Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool was the only new addition to the routine.
Then it was time for the real test: putting on makeup. My foundation looked even and I didn't see any of those little hairs that had frustrated me so much. I was sold.
I cancelled my appointment for the dermaplaning facial. That doesn't mean I won't book them in the future, but I will save some money by booking them less frequently and I will make sure to have these tools in my arsenal for skincare "emergencies."
Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool- Eyebrow Razor & Face Shaver for Women (Set of 12)
Use this multipurpose tool to remove unwanted facial hair, exfoliate skin, and shape eyebrows. Amazon has three colors to choose from. These dermaplaning sets have 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alix isn't the only one who recommends this dermaplaning tool, check out these rave reviews.
Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool Reviews
"These are amazing and affordable. Do your skin a favor and try these. You'll be amazed at what's on your face," an Amazon shopper urged.
A shopper declared, "Best face razors. Cute, affordable, and work SO GOOD! they are sharp enough that they remove hair so quick but don't cut you!! buy!!"
Another explained, "I have been using these for years, and they are the only razor like this that does not cut my face. They are easy to use, reliable, and last a long time. I always have one or two in my makeup bag! They also make for a great small gift!"
Someone shared, "Until a friend mentioned these for exfoliation and hair removal for my face, didn't know I needed them and now I can't live without."
A reviewer gushed, "My holy grail dermaplaning razors. Works so well and goes a long way. Easy to use!"
"I've been using these blades for over a year now - I got my first set through a local boutique and immediately loved them. These are great for getting some of the peach fuzz off my face and removing some of the excess dead skin on the surface. I've noticed a difference in the way my skin absorbs my serums and moisturizers and my skin feels a lot smoother and healthier," a shopper gushed.
Looking for more skincare picks? Check out these 18 trending Amazon beauty products.