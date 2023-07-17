Ariana Grande Spotted Without Wedding Ring at Wimbledon 2023 Amid Dalton Gomez Breakup

Watch : Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

Ariana Grande has removed at least one of her 7 rings.



Just one day before E! News confirmed the "pov" singer and her husband Dalton Gomez split after two years of marriage, she was spotted at Wimbledon 2023 in London on July 16—sans her diamond jewelry on her left finger. During the tennis championships, the Wicked star was seen sitting with her musical movie costar Jonathan Bailey and actor Andrew Garfield.



The sighting of the Voice alum, 30, comes amid her breakup from Gomez, 27, who she wed in a private ceremony in Montecito, Calif., in 2021. This May, Grande publicly celebrated their second wedding anniversary, sharing a rare tribute to the real estate agent on social media.

Alongside a photo of the couple from their nuptials, the Nickelodeon alum wrote the number "2," as a symbol for their marriage, as well as "(3.5 together!!!)," a nod to their overall time together as a couple. She also concluded her message, "I love him so."