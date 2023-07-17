Ariana Grande Spotted Without Wedding Ring at Wimbledon 2023 Amid Dalton Gomez Breakup

Hours before E! News confirmed Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s breakup, the Wicked star was photographed sans her wedding ring while at Wimbledon 2023 with co-star Jonathan Bailey.

Watch: Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

Ariana Grande has removed at least one of her 7 rings.
 
Just one day before E! News confirmed the "pov" singer and her husband Dalton Gomez split after two years of marriage, she was spotted at Wimbledon 2023 in London on July 16—sans her diamond jewelry on her left finger. During the tennis championships, the Wicked star was seen sitting with her musical movie costar Jonathan Bailey and actor Andrew Garfield.
 
The sighting of the Voice alum, 30, comes amid her breakup from Gomez, 27, who she wed in a private ceremony in Montecito, Calif., in 2021. This May, Grande publicly celebrated their second wedding anniversary, sharing a rare tribute to the real estate agent on social media.

Alongside a photo of the couple from their nuptials, the Nickelodeon alum wrote the number "2," as a symbol for their marriage, as well as "(3.5 together!!!)," a nod to their overall time together as a couple. She also concluded her message, "I love him so."

photos
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Romance Timeline

As far as Wimbledon 2023 goes, Ariana, Jonathan and Andrew weren't only ones in the arena. Read on for all the celebs spotted at the event.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey & Andrew Garfield

+ Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Ariana Grande
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton
Getty Images
Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William & Kate Middleton

Charlotte makes her Wimbledon debut with the royal family.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middleton, Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz
Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian
Emma Watson
Darren Gerrish/WireImage
Lily James
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middleton
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Dave Shopland/Shutterstock
Julia Lemigova & Martina Navratilova
Stephen Lock/i-Images via ZUMA Press
Ben Whishaw
John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images
Eric Bana & Rebecca Gleeson
Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian
Liam Payne & Kate Cassidy
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Phoebe Dynevor
Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Sue Barker
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Chanan Safir Colman & Jessie J
Darren Gerrish/WireImage
Emma Corrin
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Cara Delevingne & Sienna Miller
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Nicola Coughlan
Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock
Jameela Jamil
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian
Jessica Alba
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Tom Hiddleston
Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images
Mel C
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Jon Bon Jovi
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middleton & Roger Federer
Justin E Palmer/GC Images
Elle Fanning
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Sandra Beckham & David Beckham
Justin E Palmer/GC Images
Stanley Tucci
Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian
Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow & Judd Apatow
photos
View More Photos From Wimbledon 2023: Star Sightings

