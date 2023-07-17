Revisit Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Love Story After Their Break Up

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have broken up after two years of marriage days after the "7 rings" singer was spotted without her wedding ring. Look back at the former couple's love story.

Watch: Ariana Grande Joined by Jonathan Bailey & Andrew Garfield at Wimbledon

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are saying thank u, next to life as a married couple.

Two years after tying the knot, the pair have separated and are headed towards divorce, E! News has confirmed. The news of their split comes one day after the "One Last Time" singer was spotted without her wedding and engagement rings at the 2023 Wimbledon Men's Final on July 16.

But while the former couple are ending their romantic relationship, a source told People July 17, "They've been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship."

E! News has reached out to reps for Ariana and Dalton and has not heard back.

Throughout their more than three-year relationship, Ariana—whose previous romances with Mac Miller and Pete Davidson made headlines—and Dalton largely kept their life together out of the public eye.

The pair first sparked romance rumors during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, with a source telling E! News at the time, "They run in the same circle. He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine."

photos
Ariana Grande's Wedding Album With Dalton Gomez

However, Ariana, 30, and Dalton, 27, didn't officially confirm their relationship until a few months later in May, when he appeared in the music video for her and Justin Bieber's song "Stuck With U."

The real estate broker then proposed to the Grammy winner in December 2020 after 10 months of dating, with the pair marrying in May 2021.

But despite largely keeping her love life out of the spotlight, Ariana did post a rare social media tribute to Dalton for their second wedding anniversary earlier this year.

The Voice alum shared a throwback photo from their wedding ceremony to her Instagram Stories May 15, writing the number, "2," as a symbol for their marriage, as well as noting the total length of their relationship with "(3.5 together!!!)."

As Ariana and Dalton head their separate ways, scroll on to revisit their love story one last time.

 

 

Stuck With U

The pair confirms their relationship in May and makes their first public appearance in Ariana and Justin Bieber's music video for "Stuck With U."

Out and About

Since the duo began dating in early 2020, they haven't really been seen in public. However, in mid-May, they were spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Calif. Making their afternoon hang-out cuter? They wore matching face masks.

Instagram Official

The pop star took her romance to the next level after making things IG official in June. At the time, the singer celebrated her birthday early by sharing rare photos of herself with Dalton and her dogs. A separate source told E! News the pair met through mutual friends, explaining, "They run in the same circle... She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one-on-one time at home."

Head Over Heels

In October, a source told E! News the couple was still going strong. "Ariana is still madly in love with Dalton and is head over heels," the source raved. "It's a very healthy relationship. They love to be 'normal' and Ari loves that he is very down to earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key."

Locking Lips

The positions singer packed on the PDA with her beau in early December. "some life stuff," she wrote about her relationship update.

Future Mr. & Mrs.

The "7 Rings" singer shared the exciting news that she and the real estate broker were engaged. "forever n then some," she expressed on Instagram on Dec. 20. 

Pop the Bubbly

After announcing the engagement news, many of the singer's friends sent their love and support. "oh my godddd...," Millie Bobby Brown shared, "love u!! you deserve eternal happiness!!" Demi Lovato replied, "this ring is everything!!!!. I love ypu [sic]." Hailey Bieber added, "YAYYYYYY!!!! so happy for you guys!!"

Happily Ever After

A source close to Ariana told E! News about their engagement, saying, "It's a happy time. Everyone is happy, families are happy. They could not be more excited."

Happy Holidays

The couple cozies up together to celebrate the holidays.

Family Time

The two celebrate Christmas 2020 with her mom (not pictured), brother Frankie Grande and close friends.

Fiery Love

The pop star gushes over the real estate broker in April 2021, writing, "!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u."

Date Night

The couple, who has kept a low profile since confirming their relationship, were spotted grabbing a late-night dinner in March 2021.

Husband & Wife

Ariana and Dalton are officially husband and wife, her rep confirms to E! News in May 2021. The couple tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony held at her Montecito, Calif. home.

Calling It Quits

After months without being photographed together, multiple outlets confirm that Ariana and Dalton have broken up. The duo was last spotted together in London in January amid her filming schedule for Wicked.

