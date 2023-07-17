Revisit Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Love Story After Their Break Up

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are saying thank u, next to life as a married couple.
Two years after tying the knot, the pair have separated and are headed towards divorce, E! News has confirmed. The news of their split comes one day after the "One Last Time" singer was spotted without her wedding and engagement rings at the 2023 Wimbledon Men's Final on July 16.
But while the former couple are ending their romantic relationship, a source told People July 17, "They've been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship."
E! News has reached out to reps for Ariana and Dalton and has not heard back.
Throughout their more than three-year relationship, Ariana—whose previous romances with Mac Miller and Pete Davidson made headlines—and Dalton largely kept their life together out of the public eye.
The pair first sparked romance rumors during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, with a source telling E! News at the time, "They run in the same circle. He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine."
However, Ariana, 30, and Dalton, 27, didn't officially confirm their relationship until a few months later in May, when he appeared in the music video for her and Justin Bieber's song "Stuck With U."
The real estate broker then proposed to the Grammy winner in December 2020 after 10 months of dating, with the pair marrying in May 2021.
But despite largely keeping her love life out of the spotlight, Ariana did post a rare social media tribute to Dalton for their second wedding anniversary earlier this year.
The Voice alum shared a throwback photo from their wedding ceremony to her Instagram Stories May 15, writing the number, "2," as a symbol for their marriage, as well as noting the total length of their relationship with "(3.5 together!!!)."
As Ariana and Dalton head their separate ways, scroll on to revisit their love story one last time.