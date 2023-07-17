Score the Best Deals on Carry-Ons and Weekend Bags from Samsonite, American Tourister, TravelPro & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's summer which means everyone has been bitten by the travel bug. Whether you're planning a week-long international trip or a quick getaway to the next state over, every seasoned traveler knows that the right luggage is the key to a stress-free vacay. Luckily, we've gathered up some deals on some of the best-rated carry-on bags on the market for you to shop.
Shopping for a good carry-on or underseat bag is super important to maximizing your space when traveling. We've all been in the position of rearranging our belongings between our bags to make sure everything fits and stays within the weight limit. Therefore, you need a carry-on that has plenty of space, but is also lightweight so it's easy to carry and sturdy so it will protect your stuff.
However, traveling isn't the cheapest thing in the world, and you're likely already spending a small fortune for your vacation. The last thing you need is to spend a small fortune on your luggage too. But don't worry, it's easy to find bags that are affordable but high quality. These bags will last you longer than the summer travel season. From trusted and loved brands like Samsonite, TravelPro, Beis, American Tourister, and more, you know you're getting your worth. Read on for our picks.
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage
Everyone knows Samsonite is a trusted brand for quality luggage. You can get this Amazon best-selling carry-on for 14% off only for a limited time. It's made out of a "lightweight 100% polycarbonate" material which ensures your belongings are protected during flight. It has a TSA-approved lock and a charging system. It also comes with a ten year warranty.
Vacay Future Uptown 22-Inch Spinner Carry-On
This carry-on is available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale where you can score it for $55 off. It is rated a 4.8 out of 935 reviews, and customers love how it's lightweight but also very spacious. This suitcase has interior pockets to keep everything organized and an expansion zipper to give you more space.
ETRONIK Rolling Overnight Duffle Bag
This bag takes your normal weekender duffle bag to the next level with the added wheels and retractable handle that let you move around more conveniently. It has a large capacity with tons of interior pockets, as well as a bottom shoe compartment. This purchase also comes with a double layer cosmetic bag.
A shopper comments, "This duffel bag is not only stylish, but it's also very sturdy and perfect for a weekend getaway."
COOLIFE 20in Spinner Carry-On
Prime Day may be over, but you can still find great deals on carry-on luggage. This suitcase is 27% off right now. It comes with a unique front pocket where you can store your electronics or other small items you need easy access to. This carry-on also comes equipped with a TSA approved lock.
Rockland Melrose Upright Wheeled Underseater Carry-On Luggage
Underseater carry-ons are great luggage options to maximize the small amount of space you are given. This underseater is made of a soft quilted fabric and has one main compartment with a couple exterior pockets. It also has handheld handles for easy carrying and a strap in the back that lets you attach it to other suitcases.
One customer writes, "I love this bag. There are lots of compartments and held much more than I thought."
TravelPro Rollmaster Lite 20
This is a great standard carry-on option that's 60% off at Nordstrom Rack. It has "hardshell protection" with expansion zippers. On the inside, the suitcase splits into two compartments separated by pocket dividers for extra organization.
American Tourister Burst Max Quatro Hardside Spinner Luggage
Kohl's is having great sales right now, and you should check out their sale luggage section. American Tourister is a well-loved luggage brand, and you can get a top-rated carry-on for over $100 off. It is made with a hard ABS exterior in their waterfall design. It has expansion zippers, elastic interior straps, and mesh pockets.
A shopper writes, "Light, easy to maneuver, solid. Love it enough to buy the next size as well."
Geoffrey Beene Two-Piece Tote and Spinner Luggage Set
Score this matching two-piece luggage set from notable fashion brand Geoffrey Beene for 50% off. You get a 20-inch square rolling carry-on made with a hard exterior and interior dividers and straps. You also get a cute tote to use as your underseat personal item that has a zipper closure, a detachable shoulder strap, and a strap in the back to attach to your carry on.
Beis The Mini Weekender Travel Bag
Beis is actress Shay Mitchell's very own luggage line that has been blowing up for its efficient and stylish designs. You can grab the cult favorite mini weekender travel bag at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for only $73. It's the perfect size to fit right under your seat. It also has a bottom shoe compartment and a slip pocket to attach to the handle of your suitcase.
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Luggage
You can score this Samsonite carry-on for 50% off. It has a sleek, lightweight design with a lot of interior organizational features like the pocket divide panel. It is equipped with a TSA-approved lock and a ten year warranty.
One review says, "They hold a ton of stuff with great dividers inside to contain things neatly. They roll nicely and are lightweight."
Travelpro MaxLite 5 Rolling Underseater Carry-On Luggage
This is a compact, yet roomy underseat carry-on with tons of interior compartments and exterior pockets. It also comes with a back stacking strap and a "removable, hanging wet pocket." A customer says, "Fantastic little bag! It holds much more than you expect and love that it slides on top of another rolling bag. Super light too."
Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage
If you're looking for an affordable carry-on option, this Rockland 20-inch spinner is 54% off at only $55. Don't worry it still has over 7,500 5-star reviews that love how spacious and sturdy it is. It has an interior mesh divider and pockets for extra organization, and it has two expansion zippers.
WISEPACK Travel Duffel Bag
If you're looking for an inexpensive duffle bag you can use as a carry-on or a bag for weekend trips, this is what you need. This bag is only $19 and comes in tons of colors. It has a shoe compartment, wet pocket, and back trolley sleeve.
American Tourister Apex DLX Durable Hard-shell Spinner
This American Tourister carry-on has a roomy front pocket that's perfect for storing your laptop or other small items. It also has a built in TSA-approved lock and USB charging port.
If you're looking for more deals to shop, check out our list of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale which is now open to the public.