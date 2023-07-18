Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Mads Slams Gary Following Their Casual Boatmance

Gary King's fling with Mads Herrera? That ship has definitely sailed.
Following their no-strings-attached season four boatmance, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht costars confronted each other about their casual hookups during the Bravo series' July 17 reunion episode.
Today, Mads maintains she was just having fun and never wanted anything serious with the deck lead.
"I am a very detached kind of person and I like to stay in control of situations," she told host Andy Cohen, "and I personally felt in control of the situation."
However, Gary seemed to think Mads was more interested in him than she admitted.
"It was strange because she would come into my bed every night and try to have sex with me," he claimed, "so that's what puzzled my mind, to be honest with you."
The jab did not sit well with Mads, who angrily fired back, "F--king please, you're really gonna say that?"
Gary's response? "Well, that's exactly what happened as far as I remember," he said. "I went to bed a few times and you decided to jump into my bed."
And while Mads noted, "I'm not gonna even argue because he hasn't watched the season," Gary did admit the attraction was mutual.
"Don't get me wrong, I was into you, Mads," he added. "I'm not gonna deny that."
However, Mads was still upset Gary tried to blame her entirely for their boatmance. As she noted, "Just don't say I was the one initiating all of it."
Andy likened Mads and her casual outlook to the "female Gary" of the Parsifal III because of Gary's history of hooking up with so many co-workers.
"I'm not the female Gary because I'm very direct," she retorted. "I said it straight from the start and throughout the whole time. I am having fun. If you didn't understand that, I'm sorry."
As for where Gary stands today with Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher following their messy season five love triangle with Chief Engineer Colin MacRae? Fans will have to tune in to part two of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion on Tuesday, July 18, at 8 p.m. to find out.
