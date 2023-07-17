CBS New York Meteorologist Elise Finch Dead at 51

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The CBS team is mourning the loss of a beloved colleague.

Elise Finch—the New York meteorologist whose career at the network spanned over a decade—died at the age of 51, the media company confirmed July 17.

"It is with profound sadness that we share news of the passing of our beloved Elise Dione Finch Henriques," the statement shared to the news organization's website read. "Elise has been a friend and team member at WCBS for 16 years. She first joined the team in 2007 as our weekend meteorologist and was most recently on the morning news with Mary Calvi and Chris Wragge. In September, Elise joined Cindy Hsu on the 9 a.m. newscast."

Finch, who won an Emmy for her work, was also honored as a "gifted and consummate professional who took great care" in her profession.

"She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon," the statement continued. "Above all, Elise was a fiercely loving and devoted mother to her daughter Grace and wife to Graig Henriques, who is a photojournalist at WCBS."