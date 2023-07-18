Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Cutest Family Pics With Daughter Malti

In honor of Priyanka Chopra's 41st birthday, we're opening up her family album to look back on the cutest photos of the Baywatch star with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti.

We're speechless, over the edge, just breathless over Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's adorable family. 

The musician and the Baywatch star, who turns 41 on July 18, welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022, and while they are protective of their little lovebug, Nick and Priyanka have shared sweet snaps with Malti on social media.

Including the moment Priyanka—who tied the knot with The Jonas Brothers singer in 2018—has called one of the best in moments of her motherhood journey so far: Taking Malti to her native India for the first time.

"I was very emotional," the Citadel actress said on The Jess Cagle Show in April. "It was so magical." 

Priyanka posted photos from the special experience on Instagram, including MM—her nickname for Malti—receiving a blessing at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. And Priyanka and Nick have shared images from major occasions such as holidays, cousin get-togethers with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas' children and candids from shopping sprees and play time.

Prepare to be a sucker for this cute fam as we take a peek at Nick, Priyanka and Malti's photos:

Nicolas Gerardin / @nicolasgerardin
Official Portrait

Nick Jonas shared a father-daughter photo with Malti—taken by professional photographer Nicolas Gerardin—in June 2023 amid the Jonas Brothers' performance at Capital's Summertime Ball in England.

Instagram
Mommy and Me

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Malti bundle up during a December 2022 scroll around New Jersey.

Instagram
A Trip to Remember

Priyanka pointed to Malti's first visit to India as one of the most memorable moments from her motherhood journey so far during an April appearance on The Jess Cagle Show

"MM's first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings," Priyanka captioned a series o photos from the occasion on Instagram. 

Instagram
Holiday Spirit

The White Tiger star took her baby girl to see the Christmas lights around the neighborhood.

Instagram
Home Sweet Home

Priyanka captioned this sweet Instagram photo on Nov. 10, 2022, "Home."

Instagram
Diwali

Nick and Priyanka celebrated Diwali with their little girl in October 2022.

Instagram
Family Celebration

"Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my [heart emoji]," the actress wrote on Instagram Oct. 25, 2022. "Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all."

Instagram
Pool Party

The Jonas Brothers singer and the Quantico enjoy a pool day with Malti.

Instagram
Little Baby, Big Apple

Priyanka shared this cute photo of Malti checking out the streets of New York City during her "first trip" to the Big Apple.

Instagram
Mini Me

"Love like no other," Priyanka wrote on Instagram August 21, 2022.

Instagram
Aquarium Trip

The couple had a family day with Malti at the aquarium in December 2022.

