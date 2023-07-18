Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Cutest Family Pics With Daughter Malti

Watch : Priyanka Chopra Shares How Nick Jonas "Sealed the Deal"

We're speechless, over the edge, just breathless over Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's adorable family.

The musician and the Baywatch star, who turns 41 on July 18, welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022, and while they are protective of their little lovebug, Nick and Priyanka have shared sweet snaps with Malti on social media.

Including the moment Priyanka—who tied the knot with The Jonas Brothers singer in 2018—has called one of the best in moments of her motherhood journey so far: Taking Malti to her native India for the first time.

"I was very emotional," the Citadel actress said on The Jess Cagle Show in April. "It was so magical."

Priyanka posted photos from the special experience on Instagram, including MM—her nickname for Malti—receiving a blessing at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. And Priyanka and Nick have shared images from major occasions such as holidays, cousin get-togethers with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas' children and candids from shopping sprees and play time.