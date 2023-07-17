Save 70% On Coach Backpacks for School, Travel, Commuting, and More

Go hands-free without sacrificing your style while you save hundreds on Coach's most popular backpacks.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 17, 2023 3:35 PMTags
HandbagsShoppingE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionE! Insider
E! Insider Shop: Coach Backpack Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want a bag that is functional and fashionable, opt for a backpack. Going for this hands-free style is the smart pick for your commute, a long travel day, and a school day among other occasions when you're just too busy to worry about a handbag. Don't get me wrong, I love my totes and shoulder bags, but I tend to overpack, so putting all that weight on one shoulder isn't the best move for me. A cute backpack will make your life so much easier, trust me.

There are lots of chic Coach backpacks on sale for 70% off. Treat yourself or get someone else a thoughtful gift.

read
Looking for a New Everyday Tote? Save 58% On This Bag From Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James

Coach Backpack Deals

Coach Ellis Backpack

This high-quality, nylon backpack has enough room for an iPad and other daily essentials. It also comes in black.

$428
$150
Coach Outlet

Coach Court Backpack

Cream leather is just so chic, right? This pebbled leather is incredibly easy to clean. There internal and external pockets to help you stay organized. You can also get this style in black.

$450
$180
Coach Outlet

Coach Hudson Backpack

The Coach Hudson Backpack is a truly timeless style. Add a vintage aesthetic to your wardrobe with this sophisticated bag.

$700
$244
Coach Outlet

Coach West Backpack In Signature Canvas

The Coach signature logo print is nothing short of iconic. This backpack has lots of pockets to help you get and stay organized.

$550
$220
Coach Outlet

Coach Sprint Backpack In Signature Jacquard

A Coach shopper said, "I saw this bag and how spacious (and stylish) it was. The build quality and space this bag has is outstanding! When you add in the iconic Coach look, and I found the perfect backpack for work and travel!" This backpack comes in 4 colors.

$750
$300
Coach Outlet

Coach Large Court Backpack

All-black leather is always a yes. Coach comes through with another classic style that you'll love for years, if not decades.

$500
$199
Coach Outlet

Coach Hudson Backpack

The Coach Hudson Backpack is simple, yet elegant. It also comes in black. A shopper raved, "Wow! The bag is super cute and big enough to hold my MacBook, water bottle and a few other work day essentials. The yellow is the pop of color I needed to be fun while still looking like a 'grown up' at the office. Sturdy and durable. Highly recommend. I need it in green also... please work on that Coach!"

 

$700
$244
Coach Outlet

Coach Track Backpack

How much do you love this sleek, smooth leather? This backpack as an inside tech sleeve along with additional multifunction pockets.

$650
$260
Coach Outlet

Coach Track Backpack In Signature Canvas

Go bold with this bright, lime backpack in Coach's signature canvas leather. If you love this style, but want a more neutral color palette, you can also get one in black.

$650
$195
Coach Outlet

Want more affordable accessories? Check out these 35 belt bags under $35.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!