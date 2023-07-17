Save 70% On Coach Backpacks for School, Travel, Commuting, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want a bag that is functional and fashionable, opt for a backpack. Going for this hands-free style is the smart pick for your commute, a long travel day, and a school day among other occasions when you're just too busy to worry about a handbag. Don't get me wrong, I love my totes and shoulder bags, but I tend to overpack, so putting all that weight on one shoulder isn't the best move for me. A cute backpack will make your life so much easier, trust me.
There are lots of chic Coach backpacks on sale for 70% off. Treat yourself or get someone else a thoughtful gift.
Coach Backpack Deals
Coach Ellis Backpack
This high-quality, nylon backpack has enough room for an iPad and other daily essentials. It also comes in black.
Coach Court Backpack
Cream leather is just so chic, right? This pebbled leather is incredibly easy to clean. There internal and external pockets to help you stay organized. You can also get this style in black.
Coach Hudson Backpack
The Coach Hudson Backpack is a truly timeless style. Add a vintage aesthetic to your wardrobe with this sophisticated bag.
Coach West Backpack In Signature Canvas
The Coach signature logo print is nothing short of iconic. This backpack has lots of pockets to help you get and stay organized.
Coach Sprint Backpack In Signature Jacquard
A Coach shopper said, "I saw this bag and how spacious (and stylish) it was. The build quality and space this bag has is outstanding! When you add in the iconic Coach look, and I found the perfect backpack for work and travel!" This backpack comes in 4 colors.
Coach Large Court Backpack
All-black leather is always a yes. Coach comes through with another classic style that you'll love for years, if not decades.
Coach Hudson Backpack
The Coach Hudson Backpack is simple, yet elegant. It also comes in black. A shopper raved, "Wow! The bag is super cute and big enough to hold my MacBook, water bottle and a few other work day essentials. The yellow is the pop of color I needed to be fun while still looking like a 'grown up' at the office. Sturdy and durable. Highly recommend. I need it in green also... please work on that Coach!"
Coach Track Backpack
How much do you love this sleek, smooth leather? This backpack as an inside tech sleeve along with additional multifunction pockets.
Coach Track Backpack In Signature Canvas
Go bold with this bright, lime backpack in Coach's signature canvas leather. If you love this style, but want a more neutral color palette, you can also get one in black.
