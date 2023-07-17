Keep Up With Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Friendship: From Tristan Thompson Scandal to Surprise Reunion

Four years after Jordyn Woods admitted to kissing Khloe Kardashian's now-ex Tristan Thompson, the model was spotted hanging out with Kylie Jenner. Look back at the former BFFs' friendship.

By Elyse Dupre Jul 17, 2023 2:56 PMTags
KardashiansKylie JennerCelebritiesJordyn Woods
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods REUNITE 4 Years After Tristan Thompson Scandal

The status of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' friendship just took a surprising turn.

Because four years after the model admitted to kissing Tristan Thompson—who was in a relationship with the makeup mogul's sister Khloe Kardashian at the time—the former BFFs were spotted hanging out together

Kylie and Jordyn, both 25, were seen grabbing dinner at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles on July 15, according to photos obtained by DailyMail.com. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment but has yet to hear back. 

This sighting of the stars is raising eyebrows given that they've spent time apart in recent years after Jordyn revealed she and Tristan kissed during a party at his house in 2019.

"On the way out, he did kiss me," she said on an episode of Red Table Talk that year. "It's just no passion, no nothing on the way out….It was like a kiss on the lips. But no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing."

photos
Keeping Up With Jordyn Woods

And while Jordyn—who said she had been drunk at the party—insisted nothing else happened, she admitted she didn't tell Khloe about the kiss because she "was trying to protect Khloe's heart." However, the FrstPlace creator acknowledged she "hurt so many people by not telling the truth." Still, Jordyn said she didn't consider herself the reason Tristan, who was at the center of cheating scandals before and after the kiss, and Khloe split.

While Khloe initially accused Jordyn of lying—tweeting she is "the reason my family broke up"—she later said she doesn't solely blame her for what happened. And ultimately, the Good American founder indicated she just wants to move on.

"I don't have any grudge against Jordyn," she said on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in 2021. "I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn, and I forgive both parties."

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Reunite 4 Years After Tristan Scandal

2

The Complicated Reality of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's Relationship

3

Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Marries Beatriz Queiroz

In fact, Khloe—who shares daughter True Thompson, 5, and son Tatum Thompson, 11 months, with now-ex Tristan—said she told Kylie that she "would genuinely not care whatsoever" if she and Jordyn decided to be friends again. However, Kylie noted a lot of hurt had been caused.

"Jordyn and I did have a talk after that," she said on the reunion. "When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing. When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me."

To look back at Kylie and Jordyn's friendship, keep scrolling.

Instagram
From Day 1

Kylie and Jordyn began their friendship around 2012 and were almost inseparable. In 2019, they broke contact after it was revealed Jordyn had had an intimate encounter with Tristan Thompson while he was in a relationship with Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian. In July 2023, Kylie and Jordyn were photographed at dinner together in Los Angeles, marking their first public reunion since the cheating scandal broke.

Let's look back at their friendship over the years:

"Get you a best friend that looks at you like this," Jordyn once wrote alongside this Kodak moment between her and Kylie.

Michael Stewart/WireImage
Daring in Denim

The duo sits front row during Jonathan Simkhai's New York Fashion Week runway show in 2016. 

Instagram
Always & Forever

"Twin Souls," the model shared on social media in 2016.

Instagram
Behind-the-Scenes

Jordyn and Kylie snap a selfie a few years back, writing on social media at the time, "When bae surprises you on set."

Instagram
Three Amigas

"They're sisters at this point," Jordyn captioned this photo of her, Kylie and Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Jordyn Woods/Instagram
Flaunt What You Got

Hot Mamas! Kylie and Jordyn pause for an impromptu photo shoot in a pair of equally as daring bikinis. 

Jordyn Woods/Instagram
Mad Love

"Reposting because whether we like it or not we're stuck together forever," Jordyn captioned this snapshot of the pair in 2017.

Jordyn Woods/Instagram
Another Day, Another Selfie

The girls collab on additions to Kylie's merch line in 2017.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashionistas

The besties that travel together, stay together! Kylie and Jordyn are pictured here attending Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show in 2018. 

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner
Prom Queens

The E! reality star and model board a private jet in 2017 to surprise a lucky fan before his high school prom. 

NGRE / BACKGRID
Twinning

Kylie and Jordyn coordinate their sporty chic ensembles while arriving arm-in-arm to Tristan Thompson's 27th birthday party in March 2018.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SECNDNTURE
Supporting Each Other's Dreams

Kylie supports her BFF at the launch event of her activewear line, SECNDNTURE, in 2018. 

Instagram
Good Ol' Days

"We've traveled lives together," the cosmetics mogul gushed on Instagram in 2018. 

Instagram
Out on the Town

Kylie and Jordyn ring in 2019 by each other's side.

Instagram
Time to Get Away

The besties enjoy a tropical vacation with Kylie's little girl, Stormi Webster, in anticipation of her 1st birthday in Feb. 2019. 

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Reunite 4 Years After Tristan Scandal

2

The Complicated Reality of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's Relationship

3

Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Marries Beatriz Queiroz

4

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Daughter Penelope's Hawaii Trip

5

Megan Fox's Bikini Photo Shoot Gets Machine Gun Kelly All Fired Up