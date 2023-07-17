Keep Up With Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Friendship: From Tristan Thompson Scandal to Surprise Reunion

The status of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' friendship just took a surprising turn.
Because four years after the model admitted to kissing Tristan Thompson—who was in a relationship with the makeup mogul's sister Khloe Kardashian at the time—the former BFFs were spotted hanging out together.
Kylie and Jordyn, both 25, were seen grabbing dinner at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles on July 15, according to photos obtained by DailyMail.com. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment but has yet to hear back.
This sighting of the stars is raising eyebrows given that they've spent time apart in recent years after Jordyn revealed she and Tristan kissed during a party at his house in 2019.
"On the way out, he did kiss me," she said on an episode of Red Table Talk that year. "It's just no passion, no nothing on the way out….It was like a kiss on the lips. But no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing."
And while Jordyn—who said she had been drunk at the party—insisted nothing else happened, she admitted she didn't tell Khloe about the kiss because she "was trying to protect Khloe's heart." However, the FrstPlace creator acknowledged she "hurt so many people by not telling the truth." Still, Jordyn said she didn't consider herself the reason Tristan, who was at the center of cheating scandals before and after the kiss, and Khloe split.
While Khloe initially accused Jordyn of lying—tweeting she is "the reason my family broke up"—she later said she doesn't solely blame her for what happened. And ultimately, the Good American founder indicated she just wants to move on.
"I don't have any grudge against Jordyn," she said on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in 2021. "I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn, and I forgive both parties."
In fact, Khloe—who shares daughter True Thompson, 5, and son Tatum Thompson, 11 months, with now-ex Tristan—said she told Kylie that she "would genuinely not care whatsoever" if she and Jordyn decided to be friends again. However, Kylie noted a lot of hurt had been caused.
"Jordyn and I did have a talk after that," she said on the reunion. "When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing. When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me."
