Keep Up With Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Friendship: From Tristan Thompson Scandal to Surprise Reunion

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods REUNITE 4 Years After Tristan Thompson Scandal

The status of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' friendship just took a surprising turn.

Because four years after the model admitted to kissing Tristan Thompson—who was in a relationship with the makeup mogul's sister Khloe Kardashian at the time—the former BFFs were spotted hanging out together.

Kylie and Jordyn, both 25, were seen grabbing dinner at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles on July 15, according to photos obtained by DailyMail.com. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment but has yet to hear back.

This sighting of the stars is raising eyebrows given that they've spent time apart in recent years after Jordyn revealed she and Tristan kissed during a party at his house in 2019.

"On the way out, he did kiss me," she said on an episode of Red Table Talk that year. "It's just no passion, no nothing on the way out….It was like a kiss on the lips. But no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing."