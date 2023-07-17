Bumble and Bumble 2 for the Price of 1 Deal: Get Frizz-Free, Soft, Vibrant Hair for Just $31

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all want hair that's free from frizz, tangles, and damage. We just want shiny, soft strands, and access to effective products that are actually affordable. I've been a fan of Bumble and bumble products since I was in middle school because they always come through and each bottle lasts for a long time.
The Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer is a multitasking leave-in treatment that detangles, defrizzes, tames, and softens the hair in addition to reducing damage, according to the brand. It is especially great for those who heat style their hair or spend a lot of time in the sun because it has UV filters that protect against the drying effects of the sun and protect color from fading for up to 16 washes.
Another great thing about this primer is that you can use it on damp and dry hair. Spray it on after you shower to moisturize and detangle your hair. On day two onward, you can spray this on dry hair to refresh and re-style. If this sounds like a product you need in your routine, you can get two bottles for just $31 from QVC. That's less than the price of one ($34). If you bought these products individually from another site, it would cost $68.
You're one purchase away from soft, vibrant, frizz-free hair.
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer Duo
Spray it on after you shower to moisturizer and detangle your hair. On day two onward, you can spray this on dry hair ro refresh and re-style as needed.
If you need some additional info before you shop, check out these reviews from happy shoppers.
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer Reviews
A shopper declared, "Holy grail!!! I have thick curly hair 3b-3c. This product is a blessing for all curly girls. I love this product so much that it's my third bottle. This leaves my super manageable, soft, shiny, bouncy curls that last me a long while."
Another raved, "Amazing. I use this after washing my hair spray all over then pair with the hairdressers invisible oil results are straight shining hair wouldn't use anything else."
Someone explained, "I have thick, frizzy, wavy, unruly, and color treated hair. I'm not a young person but I want beautiful hair..this stuff is magical, it works great on dry or wet hair. Intact my hairdresser asked me what are you using..your hair looks fantastic.. I said Bumble and Bumble, darling..she's using it now to."
"This primer is a winner. I have fine hair and have to use a lot of product which usually would make my hair look really dry. Not with this stuff. My hair looks shiny and soft and fuller. I hope you never stop making this product," a shopper wrote.
A reviewer shared, "Preps for heat styling! I apply a small amount of this Primer to the ends of my hair after the Invisible Oil on damp, clean hair. It smooths and softens my hair, prepping it for heat styling. It keeps my frizz at bay and extends the longevity of my styles. I'm obsessed with this Invisible Oil line."
