Meet the Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner: All the Details on the 71-Year-Old's Search for Love

In this case, all that glitters really is gold.

The leading man for The Golden Bachelor, the newest addition to the Bachelor franchise, has been confirmed as Gerry Turner. Unlike The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, which focus on men and women in their 20s and 30s, this series will follow the 71-year-old as he meets women who are looking for love in this later stage of life. Some contestants may have been divorced, widowed or never married. And though the identities of those vying for Gerry's heart have yet to be revealed, here is everything we know about the leading man.

"I'm Gerry. I'm 71-years-young," he said in an interview with Good Morning America on July 17. "I'm from Indiana and I'm going to be the first golden bachelor, because it's never too late to fall in love again."

The retired restauranteur was married to his high school sweetheart Toni, with whom he shares two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton, for 43 years until Toni's passing in 2017. Gerry lives on a lake in Indiana, and, per ABC, when he's not filming TV shows, he enjoys getting outside on a four-wheeler, hosting barbecues and playing pickeball. And while he said his new reality is "still sinking in," when it comes to setting the example for dating in one's 70s, Gerry is up for the challenge.

"I think my thoughts always go to the way I've done things," he continued. "Don't give up. There's always possibilities."