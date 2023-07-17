Carlee Russell Found: Untangling Case of Alabama Woman Who Disappeared After Spotting Child on Interstate

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

After her disappearance sparked a frantic search, authorities in Alabama have confirmed that Carlee Russell has been found alive.

Days after her harrowing case began garnering national attention, the Hoover Police Department told NBC News that the 25-year-old returned home on July 15 after two days missing. Russell had vanished just minutes after calling police to report seeing a child alone on the highway.

Hoover Police Capt. Keith Czeskleba noted that after she returned home, Russell was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. She has been treated and released and has also provided a statement to police.

"The details of that statement are a part of the ongoing investigation which is expected to continue over the next few days," a spokesperson for the department told Fox 5 Atlanta in a statement. "During the initial portion of the investigation, detectives were able to retrace nearly all of Carlee's steps until the point she went missing and are confident that will continue to be the case."