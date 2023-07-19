Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Her Secret to Co-Parenting With Ex Cory Wharton

Watch : Teen Mom's Maci & Cheyenne on Navigating Co-Parenting & Marriage

Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd talks a good game. Because the Los Angeles-based mom of two has discovered that open, honest and frequent conversation is the secret to maintaining a strong coparenting relationship with ex Cory Wharton.

When it comes to raising 6-year-old daughter Ryder, she, husband Zach Davis, Cory and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge "do a good job at communicating," Floyd told E! News in an exclusive interview ahead of the July 19 premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. "The four of us will get together and have coparent check ins and run different topics by each other or different issues that have come up and say, 'How do you guys handle in your house versus how we handled in our house?'"

Their strategy turns parenting into a team sport, she continued, where they're "going back and forth with, 'Okay, well, I like that idea. Maybe we handled it a little differently.'"

Basically, they talk the talk.