Ariana Grande Joined by Wicked Costar Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Garfield at Wimbledon

Ariana Grande, her Wicked costar Jonathan Bailey and a slew of other celebs were spotted at the Wimbledon 2023 tennis championships on the tournament's final day.

Ariana Grande was all smiles one short day at the Wimbledon tournament.

On July 16, the last day of the 2023 tennis championships in London, the star was spotted sitting in between her Wicked musical movie costar Jonathan Bailey and fellow actor Andrew Garfield as they watched Spain's Carlos Alcaraz beat Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the men's singles final.

Ariana wore a mid-sleeve, gray, high-neck top and midi skirt by Ralph Lauren and black stiletto pumps, plus a white cap over her hair–dyed blond for her character, Glinda.

Loki star Tom Hiddleston and fiancée Zawe Ashton were also spotted near the group. They and Jonathan and Andrew also all wore Ralph Lauren styles. The five were seated in the Polo Ralph Lauren suite.

And they were not the only famous people who attended the tournament that day. Princess Charlotte, 8, made her Wimbledon debut, joining her brother Prince George, who is almost 10, and their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, who was also seen chatting with married couple Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz.

In Wicked, Jonathan, best known for starring in Bridgerton, plays Fiyero, the love interest of both Glinda and her frenemy Elphaba, portrayed by Cynthia Erivo.

The two-part film, an adaptation of the hit Wizard of Oz prequel Broadway musical, began filming in England late last year. Currently, most movie and TV productions are on hiatus due to the recent start of the SAG-AFTRA actors' union strike.

See Ariana, Jonathan and other celebs at Wimbledon 2023 below:

Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey & Andrew Garfield

+ Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton.

Ariana Grande
Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton
Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William & Kate Middleton

Charlotte makes her Wimbledon debut with the royal family.

Kate Middleton, Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz
Emma Watson
Lily James
Kate Middleton
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Julia Lemigova & Martina Navratilova
Ben Whishaw
Eric Bana & Rebecca Gleeson
Liam Payne & Kate Cassidy
Phoebe Dynevor
Sue Barker
Chanan Safir Colman & Jessie J
Emma Corrin
Cara Delevingne & Sienna Miller
Nicola Coughlan
Jameela Jamil
Jessica Alba
Tom Hiddleston
Mel C
Jon Bon Jovi
Kate Middleton & Roger Federer
Elle Fanning
Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry
Sandra Beckham & David Beckham
Stanley Tucci
Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow & Judd Apatow
