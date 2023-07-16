Princess Charlotte Makes Adorable Wimbledon Debut as She Joins Prince George and Parents in Royal Box

Princess Charlotte stole the show as she made her Wimbledon debut on the last day of the 2023 tennis championships, joining her brother Prince George and parents Kate Middleton and Prince William.

By Corinne Heller Jul 16, 2023 6:25 PMTags
Watch: Princess Charlotte Is Looking All Grown Up in RARE New Pic!

Presenting Princess Charlotte of Wales, serving adorable looks in her first appearance at Wimbledon.

The daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William made a surprise debut at the annual tennis championships in London July 16, joining her brother Prince George and parents to watch Serbia's Novak Djokovic face off against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final (the latter athlete, ranked the No. 1 tennis player, won 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4).

Charlotte, 8, made her Wimbledon debut in style, wearing a short sleeve, blue, floral, smocked Friki Alitas dress and white strappy Papouelli Siena flats. She also served some sassy looks while sporting a pair of mauve Leosun sunglasses as she watched the tournament with her family in the royal box. She was seen crossing her fingers , while her brother covered his eyes in response to some plays.

George, who turns 10 in six days, wore a navy suit with a navy and white striped tie.

photos
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at King Charles III's Coronation

William sported a light gray suit jacket over navy pants, paired with a light blue shirt and navy tie. Kate attended the last day of the tournament in a short sleeve, emerald green Roland Mouret Cady midi dress, paired with nude stiletto Gianvito Rossi Gianvito 105 Bisque pumps.

The Princess of Wales had also worn green outfits during her two previous appearances at the tournament a day before and July 4.

photos
Wimbledon 2023: Star Sightings

At the final match, George, the second-in-line to the throne, and Charlotte were given gift bags and the opportunity to meet officials from an ambulance service and the Royal Air Force and Navy. They also got to pet a police dog, a springer spaniel named Stella.

George had made his own Wimbledon debut last year, joining Kate and William at the same men's singles final, during which Novak beat Australia's Nick Kyrgios.

Kate and William's youngest child, son Prince Louis, 5, has yet to attend a Wimbledon match.

See photos of the royal family on the last day of Wimbledon 2023 below:

Getty Images
Princess' Debut

Charlotte made her Wimbledon debut at the 2023 tennis championship, joining her older brother Prince George and their parents Kate Middleton and Prince William to watch Carlos Alcaraz face off against Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final on the 14th and last day of the tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London July 16.

Getty Images
Wales Kids

Charlotte and George arrive at the tournament.

Getty Images
Royally Adorable

Charlotte and George appear with their mom Kate Middleton in the royal box.

Getty Images
Too Cool

Charlotte, sporting some sweet shades, sits in the royal box with mom Kate Middleton.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Chilling Out

Charlotte showcases a relaxed pose.

Getty Images
Sibling Bonding

George chats with his sister in the royal box.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Fingers Crossed

The princess watches the match intently.

Victoria Jones/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
Making Friends

Charlotte and George pet a police dog, a springer spaniel named Stella.

 

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Pensive Princess

Charlotte looks deep in thought while rocking her Leosun sunglasses.

Getty Images
Can't Look

Ooh, what a play!

Getty Images
Father & Son

George appears with his dad Prince William in the royal box.

Getty Images
Mommy & Me

Charlotte appears with mom Kate Middleton in the royal box.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
007 Sighting

Kate Middleton stops and chats with James Bond actor Daniel Craig and his wife, The Mummy actress Rachel Weisz.

