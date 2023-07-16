Princess Charlotte Makes Adorable Wimbledon Debut as She Joins Prince George and Parents in Royal Box

Watch : Princess Charlotte Is Looking All Grown Up in RARE New Pic!

Presenting Princess Charlotte of Wales, serving adorable looks in her first appearance at Wimbledon.

The daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William made a surprise debut at the annual tennis championships in London July 16, joining her brother Prince George and parents to watch Serbia's Novak Djokovic face off against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final (the latter athlete, ranked the No. 1 tennis player, won 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4).

Charlotte, 8, made her Wimbledon debut in style, wearing a short sleeve, blue, floral, smocked Friki Alitas dress and white strappy Papouelli Siena flats. She also served some sassy looks while sporting a pair of mauve Leosun sunglasses as she watched the tournament with her family in the royal box. She was seen crossing her fingers , while her brother covered his eyes in response to some plays.

George, who turns 10 in six days, wore a navy suit with a navy and white striped tie.