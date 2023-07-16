Princess Charlotte Makes Adorable Wimbledon Debut as She Joins Prince George and Parents in Royal Box

Presenting Princess Charlotte of Wales, serving adorable looks in her first appearance at Wimbledon.
The daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William made a surprise debut at the annual tennis championships in London July 16, joining her brother Prince George and parents to watch Serbia's Novak Djokovic face off against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final (the latter athlete, ranked the No. 1 tennis player, won 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4).
Charlotte, 8, made her Wimbledon debut in style, wearing a short sleeve, blue, floral, smocked Friki Alitas dress and white strappy Papouelli Siena flats. She also served some sassy looks while sporting a pair of mauve Leosun sunglasses as she watched the tournament with her family in the royal box. She was seen crossing her fingers , while her brother covered his eyes in response to some plays.
George, who turns 10 in six days, wore a navy suit with a navy and white striped tie.
William sported a light gray suit jacket over navy pants, paired with a light blue shirt and navy tie. Kate attended the last day of the tournament in a short sleeve, emerald green Roland Mouret Cady midi dress, paired with nude stiletto Gianvito Rossi Gianvito 105 Bisque pumps.
The Princess of Wales had also worn green outfits during her two previous appearances at the tournament a day before and July 4.
At the final match, George, the second-in-line to the throne, and Charlotte were given gift bags and the opportunity to meet officials from an ambulance service and the Royal Air Force and Navy. They also got to pet a police dog, a springer spaniel named Stella.
George had made his own Wimbledon debut last year, joining Kate and William at the same men's singles final, during which Novak beat Australia's Nick Kyrgios.
Kate and William's youngest child, son Prince Louis, 5, has yet to attend a Wimbledon match.
See photos of the royal family on the last day of Wimbledon 2023 below: