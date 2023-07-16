RHOBH's Kyle Richards Celebrates One Year of Being Alcohol-Free

Kyle Richards is marking a major milestone on her path toward wellness.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a life update July 15, writing on Instagram, "Today marks one year alcohol free for me."
Kyle went on to explain why she chose to quit drinking. "First and foremost, I didn't feel it had a place where I personally wanted to be," she wrote. "I listened to my heart and the message was clear to me. I knew it was no longer serving me (no pun intended) physically, mentally or spiritually."
She continued, "I never put a time frame on when I would drink again or say IF I ever would. All I know is I have never felt better physically or been more clear mentally. I've learned that I still over share but at least I don't have the 'hanxiety' thinking about it. I've learned I still do stupid things sometimes and beat myself up about it. I've learned I'm still fun. And last but not least I've learned it was much easier than I thought it would be."
Not everyone has been supportive of Kyle's journey. "It was definitely met with resistance by some," the Bravo star wrote. "But I have never been one to fall prey to peer pressure. No matter my age."
The 54-year-old said people have been mostly supportive of her journey "even if they didn't quite understand since I don't have a 'problem' with alcohol. Although trust me plenty of times it didn't feel like that. Alcohol made me feel depressed the next day no matter how fun the night before was."
She added, "And honestly, life is going to throw us some difficult days. I certainly don't need to be adding any extra ones to that list. A lot of you send me DM's asking about my journey without alcohol, so I decided to share here today on this 365th day. Cheers."
Kyle marked the milestone almost two weeks after she and her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky, denied divorce rumors but said in a statement that the two "have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage." They added, "But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."
Kyle received a slew of supportive comments in response to her Instagram post about remaining alcohol-free for one year, including from two of her daughters.
"What!!! Omg I am so proud of you!!" wrote Alexia Umansky, 27. "We love a strong-willed healthy mind, body and soul queen."
Her older sister Farrah Aldjufrie, 34, commented, "Love you," adding three red heart emojis.
The mother of four was also praised by a couple of her costars. Erika Jayne commented, "Proud of you," while Garcelle Beauvais wrote, "Your discipline is admirable."
Kyle had previously posted about her journey to quit drinking in February, just before marking her seven-month milestone. "Truth is I don't miss it at all," she wrote in a Q&A on her Instagram Stories Feb. 7. "I feel amazing, so don't see the point right now."
She added that while she didn't have a specific "time frame" for the amount of time she would avoid alcohol, she planned not to drink any while filming the upcoming season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
