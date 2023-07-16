RHOBH's Kyle Richards Celebrates One Year of Being Alcohol-Free

Watch : Kyle Richards CLAPS BACK at Comment on Her Relationship

Kyle Richards is marking a major milestone on her path toward wellness.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a life update July 15, writing on Instagram, "Today marks one year alcohol free for me."

Kyle went on to explain why she chose to quit drinking. "First and foremost, I didn't feel it had a place where I personally wanted to be," she wrote. "I listened to my heart and the message was clear to me. I knew it was no longer serving me (no pun intended) physically, mentally or spiritually."

She continued, "I never put a time frame on when I would drink again or say IF I ever would. All I know is I have never felt better physically or been more clear mentally. I've learned that I still over share but at least I don't have the 'hanxiety' thinking about it. I've learned I still do stupid things sometimes and beat myself up about it. I've learned I'm still fun. And last but not least I've learned it was much easier than I thought it would be."