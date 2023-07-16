Megan Fox's Bikini Photo Shoot on a Tree Gets Machine Gun Kelly All Fired Up

This twin flame might cause a forest fire.
On July 15, Megan Fox shared images from a sexy photo shoot in the woods on Instagram. In the pics, the Transformers star poses in a string green bikini while sitting and crawling on the branch of a large tree. She captioned her post, "The forest is my oldest friend."
Her post got her fiancé of a year and a half Machine Gun Kelly all fired up. "If this is what a wild animal looks like," he commented, "I'd let it maul me."
The photographer, Cibelle Levi, also shared photos from the shoot on Instagram, writing, "Lost in the forest with a fairy @meganfox / @cibellelevi @jennakristina @hairbyiggy."
The pics were posted months after Megan appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She told the magazine in an interview that she has "body dysmorphia," adding, "I don't ever see myself the way other people see me. There's never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever."
The new photos were also shared months after Megan and MGK sparked breakup rumors when the actress wrote on Instagram, "You can taste the dishonesty / it's all over your breath," quoting from Beyoncé's 2016 song "Pray You Catch Me" and deleting pics of her fiancé from her grid. She later deleted her account temporarily.
Megan and MGK have since quelled much of the breakup speculation with a number of joint appearances.
They were seen showing PDA during a trip to Hawaii in April and in May, they attended the unveiling of the rocker's The 8th Deadly Sin - GOSSIP ring collection collab with Stephen Webster in London and also hit up the Marc Jacques Burton x Machine Gun Kelly party at the private club Apollo's Muse.
Megan has also supported MGK at his concerts over the past few months. She was seen heading to his show at London's Royal Albert Hall, after which the couple headed to an after-party. In June, the actress attended the musician's gig in Berlin, Germany.