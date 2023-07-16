Megan Fox's Bikini Photo Shoot on a Tree Gets Machine Gun Kelly All Fired Up

Watch : Megan Fox Covers Up Intimate Brian Austin Green Tattoo

This twin flame might cause a forest fire.

On July 15, Megan Fox shared images from a sexy photo shoot in the woods on Instagram. In the pics, the Transformers star poses in a string green bikini while sitting and crawling on the branch of a large tree. She captioned her post, "The forest is my oldest friend."

Her post got her fiancé of a year and a half Machine Gun Kelly all fired up. "If this is what a wild animal looks like," he commented, "I'd let it maul me."

The photographer, Cibelle Levi, also shared photos from the shoot on Instagram, writing, "Lost in the forest with a fairy @meganfox / @cibellelevi @jennakristina @hairbyiggy."

The pics were posted months after Megan appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She told the magazine in an interview that she has "body dysmorphia," adding, "I don't ever see myself the way other people see me. There's never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever."