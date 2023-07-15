Blac Chyna Celebrates 10 Months of Sobriety Amid Personal Transformation Journey

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, reveals she has been sober for 10 months amid her wellness journey, during which she has also transformed her look.

Blac Chyna's wellness journey is not just physical.

The glamour model, who shares daughter Dream Kardashian with ex Rob Kardashian, recently celebrated some personal milestones. "Happy 10 months sober," she wrote on Instagram July 14, "clean eating, working out, staying in the word(bible), healing my mind, body and soul. My Inner light."

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, shared a video of herself smiling and posing in a bright lavender, plunging halter top and floral skirt.

The 35-year-old made her comments four months after she began documenting her experiences getting cosmetic procedures reversed. She underwent breast reduction surgery, had silicone removed from her buttocks and also had dermal fillers dissolved from her cheeks and jawline.

"I was looking at old pictures, you guys," she said on Instagram in May. "That face was looking crazy."

Earlier this week, the model—who also shares son King Cairo, 10, with ex Tyga—responded to backlash that sparked over comments Rob's sister Khloe Kardashian made about Dream's upbringing on The Kardashians. On the July 13 episode, the Good American founder said felt is like a "third parent" for the 6-year-old, whose birthday party she planned.

Khloe had also said on The Kardashians that she does "not have a relationship with Dream's mom," adding, "It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars," referring to an unsuccessful 2022 defamation lawsuit that Angela filed against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

On July 14, TMZ quoted Chyna as saying, "Everything is good on both ends. We are all family at the end of the day."

She added, "Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity."

Meanwhile, Khloe responded to the backlash over her on-air comments on Dream on her Instagram Stories, "I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express," the Good American founder wrote. "Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I'm with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure."

Khloe added, "Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is going the best she can as a parent and in life. I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life. We are ALL trying to do our best in life. Our children are healthy and happy! Most of all they are LOVED!! LOVED by everyone in our tribe."

