Blac Chyna Celebrates 10 Months of Sobriety Amid Personal Transformation Journey

Watch : Blac Chyna Reacts to Old Photos of Herself on Her 35th Birthday

Blac Chyna's wellness journey is not just physical.

The glamour model, who shares daughter Dream Kardashian with ex Rob Kardashian, recently celebrated some personal milestones. "Happy 10 months sober," she wrote on Instagram July 14, "clean eating, working out, staying in the word(bible), healing my mind, body and soul. My Inner light."

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, shared a video of herself smiling and posing in a bright lavender, plunging halter top and floral skirt.

The 35-year-old made her comments four months after she began documenting her experiences getting cosmetic procedures reversed. She underwent breast reduction surgery, had silicone removed from her buttocks and also had dermal fillers dissolved from her cheeks and jawline.

"I was looking at old pictures, you guys," she said on Instagram in May. "That face was looking crazy."

Earlier this week, the model—who also shares son King Cairo, 10, with ex Tyga—responded to backlash that sparked over comments Rob's sister Khloe Kardashian made about Dream's upbringing on The Kardashians. On the July 13 episode, the Good American founder said felt is like a "third parent" for the 6-year-old, whose birthday party she planned.