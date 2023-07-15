Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason Disick Seen on Family Outing in Rare Photo

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Mason Disick's Alleged Instagram Account

Spotted: Mason Disick on a sunset walk.

On July 14, Kourtney Kardashian shared a rare photo of her and ex Scott Disick's eldest son, 13, and their youngest, Reign Disick, 8, walking at dusk in what appears to be their gated community.

"Night walk," the pregnant Poosh founder wrote on her Instagram Stories, "with my boys."

For their family outing, Mason wore a grey hoodie, black sweatpants and black sneakers, while his little brother sported a royal blue sweatshirt, black shorts and black and neon green alien-patterned Crocs.

Mason, the eldest of Kris Jenner's 12 grandchildren and the first Kardashian-Jenner kid to have his birth documented on-camera—on the season four finale of E!s Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2010, has kept away from the spotlight in recent years. His family occasionally shares pics of him on social media, but not as much as his siblings, Reign and sister Penelope Disick, 11.