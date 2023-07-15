Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason Disick Seen on Family Outing in Rare Photo

Kourtney Kardashian shared a rare photo of her and Scott Disick's eldest son, Mason Disick, 13, on a sunset walk with his brother Reign Disick.

By Corinne Heller Jul 15, 2023 6:43 PMTags
FamilyKourtney KardashianScott DisickCeleb KidsKardashiansMason Disick
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Mason Disick's Alleged Instagram Account

Spotted: Mason Disick on a sunset walk.

On July 14, Kourtney Kardashian shared a rare photo of her and ex Scott Disick's eldest son, 13, and their youngest, Reign Disick, 8, walking at dusk in what appears to be their gated community.

"Night walk," the pregnant Poosh founder wrote on her Instagram Stories, "with my boys."

For their family outing, Mason wore a grey hoodie, black sweatpants and black sneakers, while his little brother sported a royal blue sweatshirt, black shorts and black and neon green alien-patterned Crocs.

Mason, the eldest of Kris Jenner's 12 grandchildren and the first Kardashian-Jenner kid to have his birth documented on-camera—on the season four finale of E!s Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2010, has kept away from the spotlight in recent years. His family occasionally shares pics of him on social media, but not as much as his siblings, Reign and sister Penelope Disick, 11.

photos
Mason Disick's Bar Mitzvah Party

Kourtney last posted a current photo of Mason in May. The Lemme supplements founder shared an Instagram Stories photo of him and Reign riding bikes together. In April, Scott posted a pic of all three of their kids at a Passover Seder dinner.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday Reveal Real Reason For NDA

2

Terry Dubrow Warns on Weight Loss Surgeries Like Lisa Marie Presley's

3

Kate Middleton Turns Heads in Tennis Ball Green Dress at Wimbledon

In December, her sister Kim Kardashian posted a photo of Mason on his 13th birthday. His family also threw him a lavish bar mitzvah.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney shared her new pics of her and Scott's sons soon after posting pics from her trip to Hawaii with Penelope and a group of girls to Hawaii celebrate her daughter's 11th birthday. 

Kourtney is currently pregnant with her fourth child and first with husband Travis Barker, a parent of three himself. They are expecting a baby boy.

Look back at Mason's cutest childhood photos below:

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Hanging With Dad & Sis

Mason, Scott and Penelope are joined by family friends for a fun night out on May 24.

Instagram
Happy Meal

After a day out on the boat in Miami, Mason was treated to a "free" luxe pasta dinner with dad Scott on Nov. 1. 

Instagram
BFF Alert

Scott sweetly called Mason is "best friend" over lunch on Oct. 24. Look how grown up Mason is!

Instagram
Lemonade Stand Memories

Scott shared a cute throwback pic of Mason selling lemonade in the Hamptons. "Found this oldie but oh so goody," Scott captioned in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Cheer Squad

Mason cheers on sister Penelope during her horseback riding lesson in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Mother-Son Bonding

Mason and Kourt enjoy son fun in the sun over summer 2021.

instagram
Mini Mason

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick welcomed their first child, Mason Dash Disick, on Dec. 14, 2009. 

Instagram
Leading the Way

Mason was Kris Jenner's first grandchild and the first Kardashian-Jenner kiddo whose birth was captured by Keeping Up with the Kardashians' cameras. It was later aired during the season 4 finale of the E! show.

Instagram
Funny Faces

If anyone could teach Mason how to take a cute selfie, it's his aunt, Kim Kardashian!

Instagram
Buddies with Bieber

Mason just casually swimming with Justin Bieber.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam, Penelope

Mason's little sister, Penelope Scotland Disick, came into the world on July 8, 2012.

Instagram
Aunt KoKo

Mason and his aunt and godmother Khloe Kardashian getting into the holiday spirit.

Instagram
Cute Cousins

Kim and Kanye West welcomed their first child, North West, on June 15, 2013. 

Instagram
Kisses From Kourtney

Mason and his momma.

Snapchat
St. Patrick's Selfie

More funny faces, but this time, on St. Patricks Day with Aunt Khloe.

Instagram
Baby Reign

And then there were three! Kourtney gave birth to Reign Aston Disick in 2014 on December 14, meaning Mason and his little brother share the same birthday. 

Instagram
Beachside in Bali

Scott posed with his two kiddos and North on a 2018 family trip to Bali.

Instagram
Bros

Mason, Reign and most importantly, their juice boxes.

Instagram
Power Rangers

It's morphin time!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Italian Escape

The gang in Portofino, Italy.

Instagram
A Very Fortnite Birthday

Mason rang in age 9 with a Fortnite-themed birthday party, which featured a DJ, tasty treats, spots to play the famed game and have a dance party when a break was needed.

Instagram
Serious Faces

A very stern Scott and Mason.

Instagram
Austin Powers Vibes

For Halloween 2018, Kourtney dressed up as one of the Japanese twins from Austin Powers: Goldmember with her pal Steph Shepherd, while Mason (obviously!) went as Dr. Evil. 

Instagram / Scott Disick
Dad Selfie

Mason and his lil sis pose for a selfie with their dad circa 2019.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Getaways Galore

More family vacation fun!

Instagram / Scott Disick
The Boys

Reign is quite literally hangin' out on his dad's shoulders. Good thing his big brother's nearby!

Instagram
Chaos

Now this is a realistic family photo.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Sunset Snap

Kourtney posted this adorable photo on Mason's 10th birthday. 

TikTok
TikTok Fun

Mason showing his mom the ropes on TikTok.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Poolside

The father-son duo relaxing poolside in Palm Springs.

photos
View More Photos From Mason Disick's Childhood Pics
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday Reveal Real Reason For NDA

2

Terry Dubrow Warns on Weight Loss Surgeries Like Lisa Marie Presley's

3

Kate Middleton Turns Heads in Tennis Ball Green Dress at Wimbledon

4

What to Know About Suspected Long Island Serial Killer Rex Heuermann

5

Gigi Hadid Is the Girl With the Dragon Tattoo After Debuting New Ink