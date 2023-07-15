Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason Disick Seen on Family Outing in Rare Photo

Spotted: Mason Disick on a sunset walk.
On July 14, Kourtney Kardashian shared a rare photo of her and ex Scott Disick's eldest son, 13, and their youngest, Reign Disick, 8, walking at dusk in what appears to be their gated community.
"Night walk," the pregnant Poosh founder wrote on her Instagram Stories, "with my boys."
For their family outing, Mason wore a grey hoodie, black sweatpants and black sneakers, while his little brother sported a royal blue sweatshirt, black shorts and black and neon green alien-patterned Crocs.
Mason, the eldest of Kris Jenner's 12 grandchildren and the first Kardashian-Jenner kid to have his birth documented on-camera—on the season four finale of E!s Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2010, has kept away from the spotlight in recent years. His family occasionally shares pics of him on social media, but not as much as his siblings, Reign and sister Penelope Disick, 11.
Kourtney last posted a current photo of Mason in May. The Lemme supplements founder shared an Instagram Stories photo of him and Reign riding bikes together. In April, Scott posted a pic of all three of their kids at a Passover Seder dinner.
In December, her sister Kim Kardashian posted a photo of Mason on his 13th birthday. His family also threw him a lavish bar mitzvah.
Kourtney shared her new pics of her and Scott's sons soon after posting pics from her trip to Hawaii with Penelope and a group of girls to Hawaii celebrate her daughter's 11th birthday.
Kourtney is currently pregnant with her fourth child and first with husband Travis Barker, a parent of three himself. They are expecting a baby boy.
Look back at Mason's cutest childhood photos below: