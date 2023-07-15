Kate Middleton Turns Heads in Chic Tennis Ball Green Dress at Wimbledon 2023

Watch : Kate Middleton Twins With Daughter Charlotte & Honors Princess Diana

Kate Middleton was serving a sporty chic style during her second appearance at Wimbledon 2023.

On July 15, the Princess of Wales attended day 13 of the annual tennis championships in London while wearing a short sleeve, boucle collared, belted, pleated, chiffon Self-Portrait midi dress in lime green—the same color of a tennis ball, paired with nude, suede slingback pumps. She wore her long hair swept back in a half ponytail.

At the event, Kate sat next to retired U.S. tennis legend Billie Jean King in the royal box to watch the women's single final match. Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4. The princess later presented the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy to the winner in a ceremony. She also consoled her opponent.

Also at Wimbledon, Kate was spotted chatting with the event's staff and ball kids, as well as visiting officials from London police, fire and ambulance services.