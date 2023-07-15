Kate Middleton Turns Heads in Chic Tennis Ball Green Dress at Wimbledon 2023

Kate Middleton keeps serving looks at Wimbledon! See the Princess of Wales' sporty chic style during her second appearance at the 2023 tennis championships.

Kate Middleton was serving a sporty chic style during her second appearance at Wimbledon 2023.

On July 15, the Princess of Wales attended day 13 of the annual tennis championships in London while wearing a short sleeve, boucle collared, belted, pleated, chiffon Self-Portrait midi dress in lime green—the same color of a tennis ball, paired with nude, suede slingback pumps. She wore her long hair swept back in a half ponytail.

At the event, Kate sat next to retired U.S. tennis legend Billie Jean King in the royal box to watch the women's single final match. Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4. The princess later presented the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy to the winner in a ceremony. She also consoled her opponent.

Also at Wimbledon, Kate was spotted chatting with the event's staff and ball kids, as well as visiting officials from London police, fire and ambulance services.

The princess had also attended day two of the 2023 tennis championships July 4. Kate, who wore a mint green Balmain blazer and a white pleated skirt, sat with retired Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka Federer, in the royal box to watch the men's singles first round match between Great Britain's Andy Murray and Ryan Peniston and the women's singles first round match between U.S. player Shelby Rogers and Kazakhstan' Elena Rybakina.

Kate is expected to attend the men's singles final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and the current world No. 1 player, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, July 16 with husband Prince William, multiple reports quoted Kensington Palace as saying.

See photos of Kate and other celebs at Wimbledon 2023 below:

