This 2-In-1 Pillow and Blanket Set Is the Travel Must-Have You Need in Your Carry-On

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
I'm not gonna lie, I can get pretty temperamental during a long travel day. I can break a sweat hustling through the airport with all my stuff and end up shivering on the flight itself. The key to making it through is to be prepared for all temperatures and scenarios. Of course, I advise you to dress in easy-to-remove layers, but beyond that, you need to bring useful items to increase the comfort of your flight.
The BlueHills Premium Soft Travel Blanket Pillow is a two-in-one set and a travel essential. Carry your blanket in the zip-up pouch and you can use that as a pillow if you need. It even has a trolley pass and a clip, so you can easily attach it to your carry-on bag without having to carry something else. This is great to keep in your car too. Having a compact blanket and pillow combo that's super plush and comfortable is a very smart call.
Shoppers love this travel set. Check out some of the five-star reviews.
BlueHills Premium Soft Travel Blanket Pillow Reviews
A shopper shared, "I'm an international traveler who gets super cold on airplanes. This has been a lifesaver! It's super soft, the blanket is big enough to cover me, and the entire pillow/blanket combo fit in my backpack with ease."
Another said, "Great Travel Blanket. Material is soft and just big enough and not too bulky."
"Super soft and perfect size. Many uses, air plain, home, car, outing and cold weather. I bought 3 of them, one for my husband, my Mom and myself. we all love it," someone wrote.
A reviewer said, "The blanket kept me warm on the flight and was easy to pull out and put back together."
