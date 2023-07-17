This 2-In-1 Pillow and Blanket Set Is the Travel Must-Have You Need in Your Carry-On

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

I'm not gonna lie, I can get pretty temperamental during a long travel day. I can break a sweat hustling through the airport with all my stuff and end up shivering on the flight itself. The key to making it through is to be prepared for all temperatures and scenarios. Of course, I advise you to dress in easy-to-remove layers, but beyond that, you need to bring useful items to increase the comfort of your flight.

The BlueHills Premium Soft Travel Blanket Pillow is a two-in-one set and a travel essential. Carry your blanket in the zip-up pouch and you can use that as a pillow if you need. It even has a trolley pass and a clip, so you can easily attach it to your carry-on bag without having to carry something else. This is great to keep in your car too. Having a compact blanket and pillow combo that's super plush and comfortable is a very smart call.