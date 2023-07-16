Have a Hassle-Free Beach Day With This Sand-Resistant Turkish Beach Towel That Has 5,000+ 5-Star Reviews

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

In theory, a beach day should be enjoyable and relaxing, but getting sand in your bag is so frustrating. Of course, you can't actually avoid sand at the beach, but that doesn't mean you have to leave with a towel full of sand every single time. Yes, it's possible to have a summer beach day without taking sand home with you.

The Bay Laurel Turkish Beach Towel is your key to a hassle-free beach day. It's extra large, super soft, and it's actually sand-resistant. Yes, it's even resistant to wet sand too. This towel is made from special quick-dry technology, so you never have to deal with musty, damp beach towels ever again. It's oversized, but it folds up to be super small, so you can put it in the included storage bag.

These towels are an Amazon customer favorite with 5,000+ five-star Amazon reviews. There are are 35 colors to choose from, with options to fit every personal aesthetic. This is a summer essential and a great gift too.