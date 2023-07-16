Have a Hassle-Free Beach Day With This Sand-Resistant Turkish Beach Towel That Has 5,000+ 5-Star Reviews

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
In theory, a beach day should be enjoyable and relaxing, but getting sand in your bag is so frustrating. Of course, you can't actually avoid sand at the beach, but that doesn't mean you have to leave with a towel full of sand every single time. Yes, it's possible to have a summer beach day without taking sand home with you.
The Bay Laurel Turkish Beach Towel is your key to a hassle-free beach day. It's extra large, super soft, and it's actually sand-resistant. Yes, it's even resistant to wet sand too. This towel is made from special quick-dry technology, so you never have to deal with musty, damp beach towels ever again. It's oversized, but it folds up to be super small, so you can put it in the included storage bag.
These towels are an Amazon customer favorite with 5,000+ five-star Amazon reviews. There are are 35 colors to choose from, with options to fit every personal aesthetic. This is a summer essential and a great gift too.
Bay Laurel Turkish Beach Towel With Travel Bag
These towels are extra large, incredibly soft, and the resistant sand (even if it's wet). These big towels fold up to be tiny for easy storage and they come with a carrying case.
Shoppers love these towels because they don't hold sand, even if it's wet. Check out some of these rave reviews.
Bay Laurel Turkish Beach Towel With Travel Bag Reviews
A shopper said, "Perfect for the pool or the beach! Wet or dry sand did not stick to this towel. It was also super light weight, perfect for packing for travel or to carry to the beach/pool. Surprised by how absorbent and large it was. The little carry bag was also convenient and fit my little sunscreen and sunglasses!"
Another gushed, "They get better with every wash. They store tiny. They dry SO fast. They're gorgeous. Also super cute as a tablecloth, picnic blanket (almost that big) shawl, car/airplane blanket, beach towel, etc., etc.. I have 4 and am still not sure it's enough. I want them everywhere."
Someone reviewed, "I love these towels so much I ordered one for everyone in my family and gifted them to my beach going friends for Christmas. They are lightweight, roll up very small, dry fast and don't hold sand. I highly recommend!"
"I used it on the beach and the sand shook right off. It dries quickly which makes it easy to use more than once a day," a reviewer wrote.
Looking for more summer essentials? Check out these bikinis with full-coverage bottoms and this sand-free beach blanket.