Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’s Ty Pennington Hospitalized 2 Days After Barbie Red Carpet

Watch : Barbie Premiere: See Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa & More

Ty Pennington is on the mend following an emergency hospitalization.

The Extreme Makeover: Home Edition star said he spent a few days in the intensive care unit after experiencing sudden respiratory issues last week.

"Sunday I hit the red carpet for Barbie, monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckinridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe," Pennington captioned an Instagram carousel on July 14. "Turns out, that sore throat Ive had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway."

An abscess is a pocket of pus that can affect any part of the body, according to the Cleveland Clinic. In Pennington's case, the abscess resulted in "an interesting week" for the 58-year-old, which saw him quickly transported to a medical center.

"Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver," he recalled. "Wednesday I had surgery and yesterday afternoon I was released from the ICU."