Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’s Ty Pennington Hospitalized 2 Days After Barbie Red Carpet

Ty Pennington is on the mend following an emergency hospitalization.
The Extreme Makeover: Home Edition star said he spent a few days in the intensive care unit after experiencing sudden respiratory issues last week.
"Sunday I hit the red carpet for Barbie, monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckinridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe," Pennington captioned an Instagram carousel on July 14. "Turns out, that sore throat Ive had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway."
An abscess is a pocket of pus that can affect any part of the body, according to the Cleveland Clinic. In Pennington's case, the abscess resulted in "an interesting week" for the 58-year-old, which saw him quickly transported to a medical center.
"Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver," he recalled. "Wednesday I had surgery and yesterday afternoon I was released from the ICU."
Pennington—who was at the Barbie premiere on behalf of HGTV and Max's Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge—marked his hectic week with a series of photos taken from his hospital room, which show the television host giving a thumbs-up to the camera while multiple medical wires ran across his chest. In another snapshot from his stay, Pennington is seen with tube down his throat.
He ended his message with a shout-out to the hospital staff for "taking such great care of me," as well as an important warning to his friends and followers.
"A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it's telling you something," he wrote, adding, "#justhappytobehere."