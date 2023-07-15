Halle Bailey’s Boyfriend DDG Seemingly Shades Her in New Song

Apparently, DDG does not like that part of Halle Bailey's world includes kissing other guys onscreen.
The "I'm Geekin" rapper faced backlash July 14 after releasing a new song "Famous," the lyrics of which seemingly called out his girlfriend over her role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid.
"Filmin' a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don't give a f--k if that s--t for promo / I don't wanna see this s--t no more," he sings. "Why is y'all holdin' hands in the photo? / You know I'm insecure, that's a no-no."
Back in May, Halle was photographed holding hands with co-star Jonah Hauer-King—who plays Prince Eric in the Disney remake—on the red carpet of the London premiere of their movie.
And while she's been dating DDG for over a year and even called the romance "transformative," DDG went on to share in the chorus of his new track how much he dislikes being in love.
"Fall in love, I hate that s--t / Knockin' me off my grind, I can't f--k with relationships," sings the 25-year-old, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.. "I ain't even got enough time in a day for me to chase a bitch / I don't even ask for much, I ask you to do the basic s--t / Hardest thing I did was fall in love with a famous bitch."
The lyrics sparked criticism online, with one social media user saying, "The misogyny and pure dismissal of Halle is overwhelming."
Yet, when TMZ asked DDG July 12 what Halle thinks of his playboy image as a rapper, he replied, "It's just work."
E! News has reached out to DDG and Halle's reps for comment but hasn't heard back.
Days after posing on the red carpet with Jonah this spring, Halle gushed about what she learned from finding a partner IRL.
"I think the best thing about young love is that you're able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else," the actress told People in May. "And you're discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn't notice before about your heart."
She explained, "I feel like things change when love gets more involved in your life... I have definitely discovered more within myself as a woman. It's a really cool thing to go through, but a transformative experience."
As for what made DDG so special? "I've been a fan of his for years," she told Essence last year. "I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them."