Halle Bailey’s Boyfriend DDG Seemingly Shades Her in New Song

Watch : Halle Bailey Calls Romance With Rapper DDG "Transformative"

Apparently, DDG does not like that part of Halle Bailey's world includes kissing other guys onscreen.

The "I'm Geekin" rapper faced backlash July 14 after releasing a new song "Famous," the lyrics of which seemingly called out his girlfriend over her role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

"Filmin' a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don't give a f--k if that s--t for promo / I don't wanna see this s--t no more," he sings. "Why is y'all holdin' hands in the photo? / You know I'm insecure, that's a no-no."

Back in May, Halle was photographed holding hands with co-star Jonah Hauer-King—who plays Prince Eric in the Disney remake—on the red carpet of the London premiere of their movie.

And while she's been dating DDG for over a year and even called the romance "transformative," DDG went on to share in the chorus of his new track how much he dislikes being in love.