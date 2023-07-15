Khloe Kardashian Gives Rare Look at Baby Boy Tatum's Face

Watch : Why Khloe Kardashian Forgives Tristan Thompson's Cheating

Ready to keep up with Tatum Thompson?

That seems to be what Khloe Kardashian is asking fans after her son, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, made a brief appearance on The Kardashians.

In a teaser shown at the end of the Hulu series' July 13 episode, the 11-month-old was seen in a stroller pushed by his dad at a family gathering.

"Isn't God funny?" Kim Kardashian remarked to Khloe just before Tristan and Tatum entered the room. "You were so ready to have your year of being free."

Upon the father-son duo's arrival, Khloe couldn't help but to fawn over Tatum and poked at his cheeks. Tristan and Tatum then took a seat next to the Good American co-founder, who began brushing her baby boy's hair with her fingers.

"Thank you so much for me and my family," Tristan told Kim and Kris Jenner, who seemed to be moved to tears by the Los Angeles Lakers player's words. "I don't know what I'd do without you guys."