Khloe Kardashian Gives Rare Look at Baby Boy Tatum's Face

Ready to keep up with Tatum Thompson?
That seems to be what Khloe Kardashian is asking fans after her son, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, made a brief appearance on The Kardashians.
In a teaser shown at the end of the Hulu series' July 13 episode, the 11-month-old was seen in a stroller pushed by his dad at a family gathering.
"Isn't God funny?" Kim Kardashian remarked to Khloe just before Tristan and Tatum entered the room. "You were so ready to have your year of being free."
Upon the father-son duo's arrival, Khloe couldn't help but to fawn over Tatum and poked at his cheeks. Tristan and Tatum then took a seat next to the Good American co-founder, who began brushing her baby boy's hair with her fingers.
"Thank you so much for me and my family," Tristan told Kim and Kris Jenner, who seemed to be moved to tears by the Los Angeles Lakers player's words. "I don't know what I'd do without you guys."
Khloe and Tristan, 32, welcomed Tatum via surrogate last July, turning their daughter True Thompson, 5, into a big sister.
The former couple kept quiet on details about their son close to the chest until March, when Khloe shared the first photo of Tatum's face in a birthday tribute to Tristan. "Happy birthday @realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles."
And after months of keeping their son's moniker a secret, Khloe confirmed on the season three premiere of The Kardashians in May that she and Tristan decided to name him Tatum.
She added at the time, "Naming a human is really hard."
