Khloe Kardashian Gives Rare Look at Baby Boy Tatum's Face

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son Tatum, who turns 1 later this month, made a brief appearance on the most recent episode of The Kardashians.

Watch: Why Khloe Kardashian Forgives Tristan Thompson's Cheating

Ready to keep up with Tatum Thompson?

That seems to be what Khloe Kardashian is asking fans after her son, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, made a brief appearance on The Kardashians.

In a teaser shown at the end of the Hulu series' July 13 episode, the 11-month-old was seen in a stroller pushed by his dad at a family gathering.

"Isn't God funny?" Kim Kardashian remarked to Khloe just before Tristan and Tatum entered the room. "You were so ready to have your year of being free."

Upon the father-son duo's arrival, Khloe couldn't help but to fawn over Tatum and poked at his cheeks. Tristan and Tatum then took a seat next to the Good American co-founder, who began brushing her baby boy's hair with her fingers.

"Thank you so much for me and my family," Tristan told Kim and Kris Jenner, who seemed to be moved to tears by the Los Angeles Lakers player's words. "I don't know what I'd do without you guys."

photos
The Kardashian Kids' Cutest Moments

Khloe and Tristan, 32, welcomed Tatum via surrogate last July, turning their daughter True Thompson, 5, into a big sister.

The former couple kept quiet on details about their son close to the chest until March, when Khloe shared the first photo of Tatum's face in a birthday tribute to Tristan. "Happy birthday @realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles."

 

Hulu

And after months of keeping their son's moniker a secret, Khloe confirmed on the season three premiere of The Kardashians in May that she and Tristan decided to name him Tatum

She added at the time, "Naming a human is really hard."

To see Khloe's sweetest family moments with her kids, keep scrolling. 

Hulu
Welcome to the World

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Hulu
Doting Mom

Khloe brushed Tatum's hair during a sweet moment on The Kardashians.

Hulu
Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy also spent some quality time with Kris Jenner, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True Thompson carried her little brother in her arms.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Instagram
Happy 4th!

Khloe's baby boy Tatum was in full summer mode for the Fourth of July 2023.

Hulu
Baby Boy

Tatum made a brief appearance on the July 13 episode of The Kardashians.

Instagram
Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Instagram
Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

Instagram
All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

