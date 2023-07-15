Stop Buying Expensive Button Downs, I Have This $24 Shirt in 4 Colors and It Has 3,400+ 5-Star Reviews

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

A high-quality, button down shirt will always be in style. You can wear one buttoned up to the office. Undo the buttons and rock it as a swimsuit cover-up. There are so many ways to style this one, incredibly versatile item. As classic as it is, it can actually be tough to find an affordable button down shirt that is high-quality and not see-through. After shopping online, trying on shirts, and returning so many, I finally found the perfect button down shirt. I love it so much that I have it in four colors and I plan to get more.

The Big Dart Oversized Button Down Shirt is just $24 on Amazon. I love this shirt because the fabric is substantial, without feeling heavy or constricting. It's a style you can wear during every season of the year— it just depends how you style it. Whether you want to button up, partially button, or leave this shirt open, it will look and feel great. Plus, it's machine washable. I wash mine on the delicate cycle and I let it line dry. Even though I wear these shirts all the time, they have maintained their shape and color. They look just as good as the day I got them.

It has an oversized fit that gives "cool without trying vibes," but it's also somewhat fitted in the right areas, so it doesn't look like I'm wearing a boxy tent. You're gonna want one of these in every color. There are 24 colorways with sizes ranging from XXS through XXL.

If you're always ready, you never have to get ready. Having a bunch of these button down shirts in your closet means you will look and feel put together in an instant— a great go-to and the perfect last minute outfit pick.